Best Performances 2023 POLL: Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to RRKPK's Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt; who impressed you?

As we bid farewell to the year, it's time to reflect on the outstanding performances in Bollywood films over the past 12 months. 2023 has witnessed exceptional acting across genres, be it drama, comedy, romance, or action. From Shah Rukh Khan's grand return to the captivating charm of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, lead actors and actresses have left an indelible mark with portrayals that resonated with audiences.

Pinkvilla is currently conducting a poll to crown the best lead performance of 2023, and you have the chance to cast your vote. Before making your choice, let's take a moment to appreciate the noteworthy performances that have earned nominations.

An overview of Bollywood performances of 2023:



1. Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan showcased his versatility by taking on a dual role in Jawan, portraying the characters of father-son duo Vikram Rathore and Azad. Not only did he master intense action sequences, but he also shed light on important social issues in the film.

2. Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh brought to life the character of Rocky Randhawa, a spirited Punjabi boy determined to win his family's approval for his love story. Ranveer's portrayal, complete with a distinctive fashion sense, charming accent, and humorous English, resonated with viewers.

Advertisement

3. Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Alia Bhatt took on the role of Rani Chatterjee, a determined Bengali journalist, in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Her impeccable dialogue delivery, expressive acting, and the graceful portrayal of her character, coupled with the choice of beautiful sarees, left a lasting impression.

4. Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

Ranbir Kapoor took on a never-seen-before avatar in the crime thriller Animal, portraying the intense character of Ranvijay Singh. The storyline unfolds as Ranvijay, driven by an obsessive love for his father, embarks on a path of violence and bloodshed.

5. Rani Mukerji in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

In Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, Rani Mukerji played the powerful role of Debika Chatterjee, an Indian woman embroiled in a legal battle against Norwegian authorities to reclaim custody of her children.

6. Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki

In the film Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan stepped into the endearing character of Hardy, who embarks on the path of illegal immigration to fulfill his friends' dream of reaching London.

7. Salman Khan in Tiger 3

Salman Khan made a powerful comeback as the spy agent Tiger in Tiger 3. In this high-octane action film, he embarks on a perilous mission to not only save his family but also to protect the nation from imminent threats.

8. Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3

Katrina Kaif reprised her role as the formidable Zoya in Tiger 3, reaffirming her status as the action queen of Bollywood. Her portrayal showcases thrilling sequences that highlight her prowess in the genre.

9. Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal delivered a compelling performance as India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, in the biographical war drama film Sam Bahadur, by impressively adapting his mannerisms and intricate details.

10. Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jaane Jaan

Kareena Kapoor Khan diversified her portfolio by making her debut in the OTT space with the mystery thriller Jaane Jaan, where she took on the role of Maya D'Souza, a single mother entangled in a crime investigation.

Advertisement

11. Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan

Pathaan marked the triumphant return of Shah Rukh Khan to the big screen after a significant hiatus, catapulting him into the spy universe. In this riveting action thriller, SRK portrayed a RAW agent, dedicated to defending the country against a looming threat.

12. Deepika Padukone in Pathaan

Pathaan also served as Deepika Padukone's debut in the spy universe. Her role as ISI agent Rubai showcased her prowess in the action genre, allowing her to exhibit a new dimension of her acting skills.

13. Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha

In Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan charmed audiences with his endearing portrayal of Sattu, a carefree and happy-go-lucky man deeply in love, who endeavors to prove himself worthy to his wife.

14. Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani exhibited her acting prowess and the ability to emote beautifully in Satyaprem Ki Katha, portraying the character of Katha, a girl who, following a tragedy, loses her faith in love.

15. Sunny Deol in Gadar 2

Sunny Deol made a return as the beloved Tara Singh in Gadar 2. In this sequel, he once again stepped into the shoes of the iconic character, going against all odds to save his son, who found himself trapped in Pakistan.

16. Pankaj Tripathi in OMG 2

In the comedy drama emphasizing the significance of sex education, OMG 2, Pankaj Tripathi embodied the role of Kanti, a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. In the film, he engages in a court battle to protect the life of his son.

17. Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2

Ayushmann Khurrana delivered a captivating performance as Karam in Dream Girl 2. In this comedic tale, Karam cross-dresses as Pooja to earn quick money, with the ultimate goal of being able to marry his love, Pari.

18. Akshay Kumar in Mission Raniganj

Akshay Kumar took on the role of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. The film chronicles the real-life events of 1989 when Gill played a heroic role in saving the lives of trapped miners.

Advertisement

19. Vikrant Massey in 12th Fail

In 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey portrayed the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, shedding light on the challenges faced during his academic journey and attempt at the UPSC exam.

20. Tabu in Khufiya

In Khufiya, Tabu essayed the role of Krishna Mehra, an operative in the Research and Analysis Wing, who is assigned to track down a mole selling India’s defense secrets.

Which lead actor/actress’ performance did you love the most?

VOTE for the Best Performance of 2023:

ALSO READ: Best Bollywood Song 2023 Results: Jawan’s Chaleya, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's What Jhumka share title