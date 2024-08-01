Emraan Hashmi says he wished to do Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal; lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga for doing something ‘daringly different’

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal broke several box office records last year. The movie, led by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, became the talk of the town and brought fame to the cast. It was such a rage that despite some unfavorable reviews, Emraan Hashmi wanted to be a part of the action thriller. In an interview, the Aashiq Banaya Aapne actor shared that he really enjoyed the movie and would have loved to be a part of it.

Emraan Hashmi was in an interview with Instant Bollywood, wherein he spoke about his life, career, and everything in between. When questioned if there was any particular movie he wished to do, the actor said Animal after thinking for a while. He said, "I know there's a lot of backlashes for a film like that, but I really enjoyed it and I think it was Animal."

Talking about the backlash the movie received from a section of people, he stated that he understood what it was for, but he generally watched a film as an audience. Emraan added that he didn't want to get into the details of the movie and stated that there were many questionable things about it. However, he thinks that as a journey, Sandeep Reddy Vanga had a different vision of how he mounted the movie.

The Tiger 3 actor stated that the film is nothing like the ones made in the past. Hence, he lauds the filmmaker for doing something "daringly different." He shared, adding that he really enjoyed it. This is not the first time the Jannat actor expressed his fondness for the film. While talking to Subhankar Mishra on his podcast, Emraan called Ranbir Kapoor's performance 'commendable.'

He stated that even though he doesn't watch a lot of films, he did watch Animal. "I think it's commendable how he played a character with gray shades and is not easy to like with such conviction. This is commendable," the actor stated.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hashmi is gearing up to make his Telugu debut with Sujeeth's action thriller They Call Him OG. He was last seen in the TV series titled Showtime.

