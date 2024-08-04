When Aamir Khan left people in awe of his professionalism with THIS gesture to promote Ghulam’s iconic song Aati Kya Khandala

Aamir Khan is undoubtedly the master of his craft. He has always given his blood and sweat to the projects he has been associated with. One of his most memorable films has to be Ghulam that gave an evergreen track, Aati Kya Khandala. In a recent conversation, PR Professional Parul Chawla shared an interesting anecdote recalling how Aamir went all out-and-out to promote the song.

While speaking to Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush, Parul Gulati was asked to name a celebrity who she enjoyed working with and delivered the work they were asked to do. In response to this, she remarked that it has to be "legends" only. She further recalled working with Aamir Khan on Ghulam for the song Aati Kya Khandala.

The PR professional walked down the memory lane remembering how there used to be beta tapes at that point which were serviced to the music channels. She further mentioned that they went to Ghulam producer Mukesh Bhatt and the song was a super hit. She went on to remember how they went to the Dangal actor with a list of interviews.

"When we gave him the list, he was like, ‘Will I have to do so many?’ Then I was like, ‘We can shorten the list if you want’, and he said, ‘No, I will do them all’.” She continued by expressing her view stating that the actor "always had a vision."

"He was so forthcoming related to his campaigns that he allowed us to do that. He gave us the liberty. I knew his vision was different and that’s why he has travelled so well. When you have the professionalism in you, you go places,” she said.

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, Ghulam was released in 1998 and starred Rani Mukerji opposite Aamir.

On the work front, Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par’s shoot was wrapped in June earlier this year. The sequel to the 2007 released, Taare Zameen Par, the upcoming film will revolve around a sports coach bonding with and training a team of specially-abled kids. The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh in an important role.

A source close to the development had earlier exclusively informed us, that “The interpersonal relationships” in the film and "the evolution of lead characters" will be similar to the previous outing; reflecting on the choice of film’s title.