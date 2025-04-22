POLL: Which upcoming supernatural Bollywood film are you most excited about? Thama to Naagzilla; VOTE

The creature comedy Naagzilla, starring Kartik Aaryan, has been officially announced. Fans are excited to see the actor in a different avatar. Apart from this, many other films with supernatural elements are being made. Pinkvilla is conducting a poll to allow the fans to choose the upcoming supernatural Bollywood movie that they are most excited for. Have a look at the four options and vote in the poll below:

1. Thama

Thama is the next installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The Aditya Sarpotdar directorial is said to be centered around vampires. Thama is scheduled for a grand festive release on Diwali 2025. The official announcement termed it as a ‘bloody love story.’

2. Naagzilla

Kartik Aaryan has teamed up with Fukrey director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba for a creature comedy called Naagzilla. The actor is playing the role of a shape-shifting snake. The release date has been announced as August 14, 2026. It is being presented by Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.

3. Bhediya 2

Clashing with Naagzilla at the box office in 2026 is the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe film Bhediya 2. It will be a sequel to the Amar Kaushik directorial Bhediya, which was released in 2022. Varun Dhawan portrays a shape-shifting werewolf in the Universe. His character had a cameo in Stree 2 and is also expected to be a part of Thama.

4. Stree 3

Stree 3 will be the next part in the Stree films and an upcoming installment in the Maddock Universe. The previous part, Stree 2, was a blockbuster at the box office. Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi have played pivotal roles in the Stree films. Stree 3 is slated to arrive on August 13, 2027.

