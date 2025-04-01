Dharmendra walking out of hospital after eye surgery and saying ‘bahut jaan hai mujhme’ is the kind of motivation we all need; WATCH

Legendary actor Dharmendra, known for his iconic roles in Bollywood, recently underwent eye surgery. The actor was spotted exiting the hospital after the procedure, looking in good spirits. In a brief chat with the paparazzi, Dharmendra shared an update on his health, reassuring fans with a smile. He confidently said, "Bhot jaan hai mujh mein abhi," as he was seen walking out of the hospital.

In the video, Dharmendra is seen exiting the hospital with a bandage over his eye. The actor walks out with full confidence, showcasing his strength and dedication even after undergoing eye surgery. He raised both his arms and said, 'Bhot jaan hai mujhme abhi. I have come after getting my eye treated. Love you my audience, love you fans, I am strong.' And this is the kind of motivation we all need.

Dharmendra, often hailed as the "He-Man" of Bollywood, has had a prolific career spanning over six decades, with a filmography that includes classics like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, and Anpadh. At 89, his passion for acting remains the same.

In a chat with Times Now, Dharmendra once confessed that he hadn't believed his age until he was reminded of it. Reflecting on his journey, he shared that time had flown by, recalling how it felt like just yesterday when he was a starry-eyed boy from a village in Ludhiana, arriving in Mumbai.

He admitted that he didn’t struggle much to land his first role and, soon enough, he was in front of the camera for Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, directed by his dear friend Arjun Hingorani. With no prior acting experience, he didn’t even know where to look when the camera was on him.

He was last seen in Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor's film Teri Baato Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. In 2023, he appeared in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, playing Kanwal Randhawa. Up next, he will be seen in Ikkis.

Ikkis which is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and helmed by Sriram Raghavan will feature Dharmendra playing the part of Arun Khetarpal’s father, M L Khetarpal, with Agastya Nanda as the leading man.

