Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Nitin Desai passes away, Ileana D'Cruz welcomes baby boy and more

Content Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

From Monday to Sunday, seven days a week are filled with numerous news in the entertainment industry. This past week was also not an exception. It's been truly a rollercoaster ride for all the Bollywood celebrities. From art director Nitin Desai's sudden demise to Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz embracing motherhood for the first time and more, many things happened which made it to the top headlines. Scroll down to check out the top 7 newsmakers of the week.

Top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

Art director Nitin Desai dies by suicide

National award-winning art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai passed away on August 2 at the age of 57. He reportedly died by suicide and was found hanging at his own ND Studios in Karjat. Soon after hearing this unfortunate news, many Bollywood celebrities including Parineeti Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Hema Malini, and others mourned Desai’s loss and paid their tributes.

Ileana D'Cruz welcomes baby boy

On August 5, Ileana D'Cruz took to her Instagram and shared that she and her partner Michael Dolan welcomed a baby boy on August 1. The proud parents named their firstborn, Koa Phoenix Dolan. Sharing the monochromatic picture of her baby boy, the new mommy wrote, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world... Heart is beyond full..."

Meanwhile, DNA India revealed the identity of Ileana D'Cruz's mystery man and also when he and the actress tied the knot. According to the wedding registry details accessed by DNA India, Ileana tied the knot with Michael Dolan on May 13 this year, four weeks before the new mommy made her pregnancy announcement on Instagram.

Hema Malini reacts to Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi's kissing scene in RRKPK

The kissing scene between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been one of the most talked-about topics this week.

At the book launch event, Dream Girl shared with Zoom that she has not seen the scene yet. She said, “I am sure people have loved the film. I am so happy for Dharam Ji because he loves to be in front of the camera all the time. He loves it.”

Karan Johar spills beans on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaan sequel

In an interview with Film Companion, the filmmaker Karan Johar admitted that he has been discussing the idea of making a sequel for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with the film's lead pair, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. According to KJo, all three of them strongly believe that Rocky and Rani deserve a spin-off. Even though the director and stars are actively discussing the story of the sequel, nothing has been finalized yet.

Are Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt returning for Dulhania 3?

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan revealed the prospect of the development of Dulhania 3. The actor said that he wants to work with Alia Bhatt again and director Shashank Khaitan is currently working on a script for them.

Varun said, “I feel that’s something that we have all discussed as a team a lot; we definitely want to do it. At the same time, we want to get something that is going to be damn good to make sure that all of you also are very excited to see that. So, there is work that keeps happening on it. Shashank is on it, he is trying to crack a script that will be good enough for mine and her comeback. It’s a work in progress and we would love to work with each other again, we have spoken about it.”

Aditya Roy Kapur FINALLY reacts to viral photos with Ananya Panday

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Aditya Roy Kapur was asked about his holiday experience in Europe and also about the viral photos with Ananya Panday. He said, "I definitely needed a break. I missed the monsoons though, I love monsoons in Mumbai. Since the moment I came back, it has been raining non-stop for one week.”

Talking about photos with Ananya that were leaked on social media, Aditya stated that he had definitely heard about it, “It’s a good thing I am not so much on social media. But definitely, I have heard…”

Sushmita Sen reacts to 'gold digger' comment after Lalit Modi announced their alleged relationship

In a recent conversation with Zoom, the former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen opened up on being called a ‘gold digger’ by trolls after Lalit Modi announced their alleged relationship.

Sen who will be seen portraying a role of a transgender in the upcoming Taali said, "It's good that those comments came to me and I could define 'gold digger'. An insult is an insult when you receive it, which I don't. But there are certain things that are nobody's."

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​