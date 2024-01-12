Bollywood Newswrap, Jan 12: Vicky Kaushal calls Merry Christmas Katrina Kaif's 'best work till date'; Aamir Khan on Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding

The Bollywood industry never goes out of the news. Today, January 12, the much-anticipated Merry Christmas was released and Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram and praised the performance of his wife Katrina Kaif, and the film. On the other hand, Aamir Khan shared his first reaction to his daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding. Apart from these, a lot of news made it to the section of Hot. Take a quick look at the top 5 Bollywood news of January 12.

1. Vicky Kaushal praises wife Katrina Kaif's performance in Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi was released today, January 12 in theaters. Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram and penned an appreciation note for his wife, Vijay Sethupathi, Sriram Raghavan, and Merry Christmas. The URI star wrote, “#MerryChristmas everyone! So freaking proud of you love for how beautifully you have surrendered yourself to Sriram Sir’s masterful storytelling and to the complexities of ‘Maria’… her rawness, her mystery, her magic… all done with such honesty and nuance! And that dance… uff! This one’s truly your best work till date.”

Talking about Vijay Sethupathi he wrote, “Sir… don’t know how you bring that childlike innocence in your characters but it’s pure joy to watch you bring Albert alive.” He concluded by saying, “how you guys are going to make people jingle all the way when they watch the Film… especially that end! Go enjoy this thrilling fun ride in theatres near you!”

2. Aamir Khan shares his first reaction to Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

The proud father Aamir Khan is on cloud nine as his daughter Ira Khan is now married to the love of her life Nupur Shikhare. Expressing his happiness, for the first time, Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist talked about his emotions throughout the wedding.

In a video posted by Spice Social on their Instagram handle, the overjoyed father stated, “My emotion was like a Shehnaai (Clarinet). It’s an instrument that is played in shaadis …shehnaai mein ek quality hoti hai ke vo aapko thodi si khushi bhi deti hai aur thodi si udaasi bhi deti hai…combo, vo uska ek mixture hota hai emotions ka shehnaai mein..khushi bhi hoti hai aur thodi udassi bhi hoti hai. (Clarinet has a quality that makes you happy and sad simultaneously). So that’s my emotion.”

3. Rohit Shetty reveals Ajay Devgn started shooting for Singham without knowing the script

During an exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass, Rohit Shetty revealed that Ajay Devgn signed for Singham without knowing the script. He shared, "Just Golmaal 3 promotion was happening and one day I saw that film I was like iska basic character leke if we change, we can make a good action film when I thought after Wanted, I can make a mass film now."

He further added, "So I narrated the basic idea to Ajay (Devgn) ki I saw a film and we can do this and he was like, 'yeh tu kabhi banayega' and I said ki abhi jo 4 and a half months free haina usme bana dete hai. He was going to London for some films. It was October-November when we decided, he started shooting there because he had a beard in that film and I said him ki aap khali shave kar dena, body banana shuru kar do. He did not know what the script is."

Rohit continued, "We went to Goa in March, we started shooting the film. He landed up in Goa at 8 o'clock in the night, and looked Singham fit. 10 o'clock in the night, he started the narration and that is the time he came to know at 2 in the night what the film is, 7 o'clock he started shooting. So that was his conviction."

4. Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, and others party together

Pictures shared by Orry on his Instagram Stories show Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and others are partying together.

For the party, the rumored lovebirds twinned in blue as Ananya opted for a chic blue dress and wore a matching hairband while Aditya wore a shirt featuring different shades of blue and white pants. On the other hand, Suhana stunned in a white floral dress while Shanaya wore a chocolate short dress. Siddhant Chaturvedi donned a black outfit. Have a look:

5. Salman Khan reacts to Tiger 3 success on OTT

In a new statement, Salman Khan expressed his happiness over Tiger 3 success on OTT. The actor stated that it feels great to see how the third installment of Tiger 3 was first a hit in theaters and is now on streaming!

He further added, “I’m in close contact with my audience through my social media and I can see the outpouring of love now that Tiger 3 has dropped on OTT. As an actor, my biggest and only job is to entertain people thoroughly and I’m happy that Tiger 3 is being enjoyed by people across the world.”

“Tiger 3 is a film that is very close to my heart. So, it felt extremely personal when it became a hit in theaters, and now that it is a hit on streaming within days of its drop. Tiger will always be there to entertain people,” concluded the actor.

