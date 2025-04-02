Chamak-The Conclusion director Rohit Jugraj says show is about ‘Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala’; shares his first-hand experience with extortion calls

Paramvir Cheema and Isha Talwar starrer Chamak-The Conclusion’s release is just around the corner. The upcoming musical thriller series explores the dark side of the Punjabi music industry and the pressure that artists experience. Talking about the upcoming show, director Rohit Jugraj shared his first-hand experience with extortion calls.

While speaking with Zoom, filmmaker Rohit Jugraj stated that Chamak-The Conclusion is "tricky and complicated." He further mentioned that he and the OTT platform SonyLIV mutually decided to stop the series for some time. The filmmaker highlighted the "bold storytelling" with the current topic, posing the question of why Punjabi singers go through this.

"Imtiaz [Ali] sir made [Amar Singh] Chamkila, but this is not just Chamkila. This is from Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala and going on further. That's what our show talks about," he said.

Notably, Jugraj, who has worked in both Hindi and Punjabi industries also opened up about his first-hand experience with extortion calls. He shared, "I have picked up extortion calls myself on my phone. I have picked up an extortion call on one of my family members' phones. And I was quite amazed. How did they get that number?"

The filmmaker, without taking any names, further mentioned that he has seen his close friends who are big actors getting extortion calls. He noted that it doesn’t take a genius to figure out their names, as they’re the "topmost artists" of the country. In a surprising revelation, he claimed to have seen singers not being able to reach the venue of their performances as their cars were blocked.

According to him, singers and musicians are physically stopped from leaving their homes or reaching the place where they have to perform. He mentioned that the majority of those artists are no longer citizens of the country. He further explained his point, clarifying that it is very much their land and no one can expel them.

"But it pains my heart that citizen nahi hai woh ab because they fear for their families. What does a man fear? More than himself, he fears for his family. So most of their kin and kin, most of the families, have shifted," he said on a concluding note.

Chamak-The Conclusion will start streaming on SonyLiv on April 4, 2025.

