Chamak - The Conclusion Trailer OUT: 3 reasons why Paramvir Cheema and Isha Talwar starrer has everyone talking

Filmmaker Rohit Jugra is all set to bring back his interesting web series, Chamak, with a brand-new season. Featuring Paramvir Cheema, Isha Talwar, and others, Chamak - The Conclusion promises an intense continuation of the story. The makers unveiled its powerful trailer on March 10, 2025, giving a glimpse into what’s in store for viewers and amping up the excitement.

3 highlights that will increase your excitement for the new season

1. Plot

The 1-minute, 36-second trailer of Chamak - The Conclusion teases a high-stakes showdown as the fight for Teeja Sur reaches its peak. Kaala finally finds the truth about his father's death, igniting a relentless pursuit of revenge. With his family's honor on the line, he is determined to set things right. Whether he succeeds or not is to be seen.

Advertisement

Sharing the trailer on social media, tha makers also revealed the date of release of the new season. They captioned it, “One artist killed on stage, another returns for revenge! Watch the musical thriller, Chamak - The Conclusion streaming from 4th April, only on Sony LIV.”

Check out the trailer right below!

2. Acting performances

The trailer also gives a glimpse of the stellar performances of the cast. Paramvir Cheema, Isha Talwar and Mohit Malik captivate with their powerful portrayals, adding intensity to the exciting narrative.

The trailer’s release sparked excitement among fans, with many flooding the comments section with praise. One user wrote, “Trailer is amazing,” while another commented, “Finally wait over.” Heart emojis and enthusiastic reactions poured in, reflecting the buzz around the show.

Advertisement

3. Impressive crew

Rohit Jugraj, known for directing Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein in 2022, returns with Chamak – The Conclusion, produced by Geetanjali Mehelwa Chauhan, Rohit Jugraj Chauhan, and Sumeet Dubey.

The first installment, released in 2023, followed the journey of around 10 artists, centering on Kaala, a budding rapper from Canada who found out the mystery behind his father, legendary singer Tara’s, death.

For more such news, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!