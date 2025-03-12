Meet actor who started career as tutor in dance studio; made Bollywood debut with Salman Khan and went on to rule OTT space

Many Bollywood actors have to go through their fair share of struggles before they finally become a household name. Among them is this actress, who, even though was born to an Indian film actor, had to make her own way into the Hindi film industry. She worked in a couple of Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam language movies before finally making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in 2017. Let’s take a look at the impressive career trajectory of Isha Talwar.

Now a popular face, Isha Talwar started her career by joining Terence Lewis's dance school. After getting trained in dance forms like ballet, jazz, hip-hop, and more, she joined the studio as a tutor. Born to Indian film actor Vinod Talwar, she stepped into the entertainment industry by modeling for multiple brands and even featuring in a music video with Hrithik Roshan.

Advertisement

As a child, she was featured in the 2000 Bollywood film Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai and was seen playing the role of the younger sister of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's character. As an adult, she made her acting debut with the Malayalam film, Thattathin Marayathu. She then featured in multiple South Indian movies.

Finally, Isha Talwar got the opportunity to entertain the Hindi language watching audience with the film, Tubelight starring Salman Khan. In the Kabir Khan movie, she played the role of Maya Singh Bisht. A year later, she joined Saif Ali Khan in Kaalakaandi. The actress was then seen in a series of Bollywood films including Article 15, Roam Rome Mein, Kaamyaab, Ginny Weds Sunny, Sharmaji Namkeen and Ella. Recently, she showcased her talent in the Jio Hotstar film, Kaushaljis vs Kaushal, directed by Seema Desai.

Advertisement

While starring in big screen movies, Isha was also taking over the OTT space, one web project at a time. Madhuri Yadav Tripathi from Mirzapur continues to remain her most popular character.

She even blew away the minds of the audience with her portrayal of Bijlee in the crime drama television series, Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo. In 2023, she was seen in Chamak, the last season of which is all set to air on Sony LIV. Isha was also a part of Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash’s Indian Police Force along with Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.