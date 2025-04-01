Chhorri 2: Director Vishal Furia claims Bollywood horror has lost respect and sunk to ‘B-grade status’ ahead of Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer release

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan’s Chhorii 2 has been generating buzz for all the right reasons. The recently released teaser promises a spine-chilling experience, setting high expectations for horror fans. Meanwhile, director Vishal Furia has shared his thoughts on the state of Bollywood horror and shared that she has lost respect and sunk to ‘B-grade status’. With Chhorii 2, he aims to restore the genre’s credibility and bring back its classic essence.

In a recent chat with Mid-Day, Vishal Furia shared his thoughts on the current state of Bollywood horror, and said, "Bollywood horror has been more of a sleaze fest. It has lost its respect and attained a B-grade status."

However, with Chhorii 2, he aims to change that perception by blending horror with strong storytelling. His approach, known as 'social horror', uses supernatural elements to highlight deep-rooted issues like inequality and oppression, ensuring the fear lingers long after the credits roll.

Earlier, the much-awaited sequel Chhorii 2’s teaser was released and it set the internet abuzz. The sneak peek has already left fans intrigued, hinting at an even more sinister and gripping storyline.

Along with the bone-chilling teaser, the makers also confirmed the film’s official release date, setting the stage for another haunting experience. Their announcement came with a spine-tingling message: “Ek baar phir…woh khet, woh khatra, woh khauf… #Chhorii2OnPrime, April 11.”

Directed by Vishal Furia, the sequel continues the legacy of its critically acclaimed prequel, raising the stakes for a more intense and terrifying narrative. Backed by T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment, Psych, and Tamarisk Lane Production, the film promises to deliver fear like never before.

Returning to her role as Sakshi, Nushrratt Bharuccha takes center stage once again, while Soha Ali Khan steps into the franchise in a key and unexpected role, adding another layer of mystery. The film also features an impressive ensemble cast including Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen and Hardika Sharma.