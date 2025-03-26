Kareena Kapoor is ‘nanad’ Soha Ali Khan’s biggest cheerleader as her film Chhorii 2 teaser drops

Following the success of Chhorii, the makers are gearing up for an even more gripping sequel, with Soha Ali Khan joining the cast alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha. The recently released teaser has already created buzz for all the right reasons. Now, Kareena Kapoor has taken to social media to show her support, cheering on her nanad with enthusiasm.

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to share the teaser of Chhorii 2, featuring Soha Ali Khan and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Expressing her excitement, she wrote, "Love this, Soha" with a heart emoji. She also wished her nanad luck, adding, "All the luck," along with another heart emoji, while tagging her in the post.

The highly awaited Chhorii 2 teaser was unveiled on March 26, offering a spine-chilling glimpse into the next chapter of the horror thriller. The teaser opens with Sakshi’s little daughter searching for her only to find herself trapped in a nightmarish realm filled with eerie, menacing forces.

As Sakshi (played by Nushrratt Bharuccha) fights to rescue her, she stumbles upon a terrifying reality dominated by a sinister cult and deep-rooted societal fears, forcing her to confront unimaginable horrors. It also gives a glimpse of Soha's role in the film.

Actress Soha Ali Khan joins the cast in a negative role. Nushrratt will reprise her role once again, battling supernatural forces to save her daughter. Marking the first collaboration between the two actresses, the sequel promises a more intense horror experience.

Chhorii 2 is directed by Vishal Furia and it also features Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen and Hardika Sharma. The film is set to premiere on April 11.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Hansal Mehta’s The Buckingham Murders. Apart from her, the film also starred Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Assad Raja, Prabhleen Sandhu, Sanjeev Mehra, Adwoa Akoto and Zain Hussain. Kareena was seen playing the role of Detective Jasmeet Bhamra, who investigates the case of a missing child.

Up next, she will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film, reportedly titled Daayra.