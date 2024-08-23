10 Sanam Teri Kasam dialogues that redefine love and romance

One of the most loved romantic movies in Bollywood, Sanam Teri Kasam was released in 2016. The film led by Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane enjoys a separate fan base. What contributes most to the intensity of its romance are Sanam Teri Kasam movie dialogues that remain etched in the hearts of movie lovers.

From its heart-touching storyline to soul-stirring music, if you’ve not watched this beautiful film in a long time, then here is an assortment of Sanam Teri Kasam dialogues that will give you an experience of a re-watch.

10 Sanam Teri Kasam dialogues that we can never get enough of

1. "Mann ka ho toh acha, na ho toh aur bhi acha … kyun ki woh eeshwar ki marzi hai"

Among many Sanam Teri Kasam quotes, let’s call this one a life lesson. It is not just about the film, but a practice that we must induce in real life. We tend to worry about so many things that don’t happen as per our wishes. However, whatever happens, happens for the best. In the film, Mawra Hocane’s Suru rightly shares her father’s teaching, "Mann ka ho toh acha, na ho toh aur bhi acha … kyun ki woh eeshwar ki marzi hai".

2. "Log sath sath isliye nahin rehte kyunki vo bhool jate hain, log sath isliye rehte hain kyunki vo maaf kar dete hain"

This dialogue can be the best relationship advice one can ever receive. It is actually the acceptance and understanding that prospers any bond. "Log sath sath isliye nahin rehte kyunki vo bhool jate hain, log sath isliye rehte hain kyunki vo maaf kar dete hain" says Suru as she reflects on people who stay together. What she implies is that people don’t forget but choose to forgive each other’s mistakes to value their love.

3. "Roti hui ladkiyon se door bhaagta hoon main … par tum jab roti ho toh I want to just kiss you. So, can I?"

This Sanam Teri Kasam movie dialogue was narrated by Harshvardhan Rane, who plays the role of Inder. We’re initially introduced to a playboy who is not much into the concept of love. He was true and honest in admitting to running away from ‘crying girls’. However, Inder’s life changes when he meets Suru as he tells her also, "Tum jab roti ho toh I want to just kiss you. So, can I?" Is it too weird to kiss your partner while they’re crying?

4. "I love you to the square of infinity"

If you’ve watched this romantic drama film, then you must know the intensity of this cutesy dialogue. Quite a modern and fresh take on one to confess their love. There is nothing too romantic than telling your partner, "I love you to the square of infinity." Don’t you agree?

5. "Uske aansoo rokne le liye main maar sakta hoon … aur mar bhi sakta hoon"

A true love will fight with the world for you. Remember the scene when Inder confronts Suru’s parents and asks them to not put a floral garland on her photograph. He knew how heartbreaking it was for Suru to see this gesture from her father. He stops them from doing so and also announces with much pride that he is getting married to her tomorrow.

Supporting his love with utmost confidence, remember the intensity with which he said, "Uske aansoo rokne le liye main maar sakta hoon … aur mar bhi sakta hoon".

6. "Jab tumhare jaane ki baari aayegi to main sabse pehle aake milungi, mehendi laga kar"

This one has the potential to break one’s heart into pieces. Isn’t it? Just to remind you, Suru consoles Inder who was in denial about her leaving him. In this emotional and tense scene, Inder tightly hugs Suru when she tells him, "Jab tumhare jaane ki baari aayegi to main sabse pehle aake milungi, mehendi laga kar".

7. "Phir se poochoge … toh main haan keh doongi"

Going by this Sanam Teri Kasam movie dialogue, we all can admit to experiencing such a situation where we try to hide our feelings. The same happens with Suru, who tells Inder, "Phir se poochoge … toh main haan keh doongi".

8. "Jitna lamba kurta utni zyada s*x drive"

This Sanam Teri Kasam movie dialogue highlights the usual habit of people passing judgment without knowing much about anyone. It was quite sad to see how Suru was being judged openly for being simple and innocent. Inder’s girlfriend passes this comment when she catches Suru with him in a totally misunderstood situation.

9. "Na main tumhari first choice hoon, na tumhare liye best choice hoon"

One doesn’t know what truly is best for them or what the future holds for them. This is another beautiful and romantic quote from the film. It perfectly depicts the situation when a person tries to deny their feelings while another person openly accepts them. Suru wants Inder to reject her as she says, "Na main tumhari first choice hoon, na tumhare liye best choice hoon" while Inder tells her, "tum meri only choice ho".

10. "Tumhein miss karta hoon, roz karta hoon bahut miss karta hoon, tumhari kasam"

There couldn’t be a perfect climax than this. After a two-hour-long intensified romantic love story, we see a changed Inder who goes to pay his tribute to Suru’s graveyard. He tells her how he drinks once or twice a year just to remember the taste of alcohol. With most poignant words he also tells her, "Tumhein miss karta hoon, roz karta hoon bahut miss karta hoon, tumhari kasam".

These were some of our favorite Sanam Teri Kasam movie dialogues that make Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru’s directorial memorable. Sanam Teri Kasam was one of those films that may not have received favorable results at the time of its release, however, over the years, it has only love and appreciation.

While we wish these two stars to reunite for its sequel ever, do let us know your favorite moment from the film.

