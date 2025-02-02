Deva Ending Explained: Who killed Rohan and why in the Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde-led action thriller?

Trigger Warning: This article contains spoilers for the movie Deva.

Shahid Kapoor’s highly-awaited film, Deva, was released in the theaters last Friday, January 31. The cop action-entertainer is a remake of the 2013-released Malayalam film Mumbai Police, directed by the same director, Rosshan Andrrews. However, it is the climax of both films that differentiates them from each other.

The cop-action entertainer begins with visibly shocked Shahid Kapoor’s Dev informing his DCP friend, Farhan (Pravessh Rana), that he has solved the case by finding the killer of his friend, Rohan (Pavail Gulatie). Simultaneously, he meets with an accident that leads to his loss of memory. On the other hand, Mumbai Police is on a quest to nab a gangster called Prashant Yadav (Manish Wadhwa).

In one of the scenes, the police are informed of the location of Yadav, which turns out to be a trap. This makes everyone apprehensive that an informer of Yadav is working under the Mumbai Police. Nevertheless, Rohan consistently pursues Yadav, and during their brawl, Dev arrives and shoots Yadav.

Dev asks Rohan to take the credit, which he reluctantly accepts and gets awarded at a ceremony on Maharashtra Day. A couple of minutes into his acceptance speech, he is shot dead by an unseen sniper.

Who killed Rohan and why?

Rohan had discovered that it was Dev who had been the spy working for Yadav all along. He killed the gangster only to eliminate the potential evidence against him and not really to save his friend. Thus, Rohan threatens him to tell what Dev did to everyone, and being scared of the outcome, he arranges for the murder.

Before Maharashtra Day, he gets a sniper rifle on a tripod and installs a mechanism that would allow him to remotely fire the weapon from his phone.

Going to the first scene, he is guilty of the murder, as he learns that Rohan was actually going to credit Dev for Yadav’s “encounter” and was going to forgive him. But Dev thought Rohan was about to reveal to everyone that Dev was the mole in the police.

It was, rather, Dev’s guilt that he eventually admits to Farhan. Six months later, in a prison where Dev is lodged, a bunch of prisoners attack police officers. We see Dev jumping into the argument and rescuing the police officers.