Diljit Dosanjh's first film director Guddu Dhanoa hints at rift with singer-actor; refuses to talk about star he launched

Filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa recently shared his thoughts on the evolving nature of young talents who gain stardom. Specifically referring to Diljit Dosanjh, the writer-producer known for titles like Big Brother, Salakheen, and Bicchhoo said it's beyond his comprehension how people change after tasting fame. It was Dhanoa who launched the talent on the big screen via The Lion of Punjab.

In an interview with Friday Talkies, when asked about the singer-actor, Dhanoa redirected the discussion, saying, “Let’s talk about positive people, real people, nice people, good people.” His response hinted at an underlying tension between him and Dosanjh but left the conversation open to interpretation.

He then shared a broader reflection on how some individuals in the entertainment industry change with success. He recounted a personal experience involving another singer, Sunidhi Chauhan. According to him, a teenage Chauhan left him impressed with her vocal prowess on the set of Bicchhoo, and when they intersected on location, she touched his feet. “But as time passes, people forget such moments,” he added, sharing that his recent attempts to reach out to her had gone unanswered.

“When you are starting out, you will touch the person’s feet, hug them, call them godfather, even god, and talk a big game, but later on, everyone changes,” added Dhanoa.

Despite his observations on the changing attitudes of stars, Dhanoa was quick to underscore that not everyone in the industry follows the same path. He praised entities like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, and Sunny Deol for staying humble, warm, and genuine despite their distinction.

While The Lion of Punjab (2011) marked Dhanoa’s foray into Punjabi cinema and Diljit Dosanjh’s debut as a lead actor, the film failed to leave an impact at the box office. However, its music, particularly Lak 28 Kudi Da, became a sensation. Over the years, Dosanjh has carved a path of his own in showbiz, earning not only national but international recognition.

The Lion of Punjab also starred Pooja Tandon, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and Vindu Dara Singh. It was a remake of the 2003 Tamil film Dhool.

Dhanoa’s future endeavors include a web series planned with Anupam Kher and Dimple Kapadia. He also mentioned in his interview that he is working on Deewana 2.