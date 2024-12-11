7 best Sunny Deol and Amrish Puri movies showcasing duo’s power-packed performances

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

The Indian film industry boasts several talented actors who have successfully entertained audiences over the past decades. Among them are Sunny Deol and Amrish Puri, who joined forces in films that are still considered iconic and classic. In this list, we explore some Sunny Deol and Amrish Puri movies that one should watch to witness the duo’s impactful performances.

7 best Sunny Deol and Amrish Puri movies that are worth your time:

1. Ghayal (1990)

Star cast: Sunny Deol, Amrish Puri, Meenakshi Seshadri, Raj Babbar, Annu Kapoor, Om Puri

IMDb rating: Action/Drama/Crime

Genre: 7.7/10

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Ghayal is a superhit movie that won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 38th National Film Awards. Additionally, Sunny Deol received the National Film Award (Special Mention) for his acting. While Deol rose to fame with the film, his dialogue “Balwant Rai ke kuttey” also became popular among his fans. A sequel to the film, titled Ghayal: Once Again, was released in 2016.

2. Damini (1993)

Star cast: Sunny Deol, Amrish Puri, Meenakshi Seshadri, Rishi Kapoor

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Genre: Crime/Drama

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Next up in this list of best Sunny Deol and Amrish Puri movies is Damini. The film tells the story of a woman who fights for justice for a maid who was molested by the men in her house. In court, she faces an evil barrister who attempts to tarnish her image and prove her unstable. However, things take a positive turn when she meets a disgraced lawyer who decides to fight her case and ensures the culprits are brought to justice. Did you know that Aamir Khan makes a special appearance in this film?

3. Ghatak: Lethal (1996)

Star cast: Sunny Deol, Amrish Puri, Meenakshi Seshadri, Danny Denzongpa

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Genre: Action/ Drama

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

This is among the handful of movies in which both the actors are in one team. They play father and son in this Rajkumar Santoshi film, Ghatak: Lethal. The award-winning film and its dialogues became so popular that it was later remade in Telugu as Aapthudu.

4. Jaal: The Trap (2003)

Star cast: Sunny Deol, Amrish Puri, Tabu, Reema Sen, Anupam Kher

IMDb rating: 4.4/10

Genre: Action/Drama

Director: Guddu Dhanoa

As the name of the film suggests, Jaal: The Trap showcases how a group of terrorists plant a woman to make the son of a major fall in love with her. When his ladylove is kidnapped by them, the man decides to kidnap the Home Minister's daughter to secure her release. In this Sunny Deol and Amrish Puri movie, the actors portray a father-and-son duo. This film is available to watch on Prime Video and Zee5.

5. Vishwatma (1992)

Star cast: Sunny Deol, Amrish Puri, Naseeruddin Shah, Chunky Pandey, Divya Bharti

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

Genre: Action/Thriller

Director: Rajiv Rai

Vishwatma features Amrish Puri as the antagonist Ajgar Jurrat, while Sunny Deol stars as Prabhat Singh, an honest and dedicated police officer. The chartbuster song Saat Samundar from the movie is still enjoyed by Indian audiences. This film also played a significant role in making Chunky Panday a household name and marked the launch of Divya Bharti in the industry. Wondering where you can watch this Sunny Deol and Amrish Puri movie? It is available for streaming on Zee5.

6. Tridev (1989)

Star cast: Sunny Deol, Amrish Puri, Jackie Shroff, Naseeruddin Shah, Madhuri Dixit, Sangeeta Bijlani

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

Genre: Action/Thriller

Director: Rajiv Rai

This is another popular Rajiv Rai film that one should not miss. The senior Bollywood star, Amrish Puri, played the role of a cunning and ruthless antagonist, Bhujang, a performance that was widely lauded. The film became a critical and commercial success, ultimately becoming the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 1989. Its popularity even inspired directors to remake the film in Telugu. Tridev is one of the must-watch classic action thrillers and is available to stream on Zee5.

7. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001)

Star cast: Sunny Deol, Amrish Puri, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Lillete Dubey, Vivek Shauq

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Genre: Action/Thriller/Drama

Director: Anil Sharma

If you haven’t watched this Sunny Deol and Amrish Puri movie then are you even an avid cinema lover? In Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Deol plays the role of a lover who is determined to bring his ladylove to India from Pakistan. However, it’s her father Ashraf Ali who goes to every extent to keep the lovers away from each other. One can stream the film on Prime Video and Zee5.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

