Diwali 2024: Singham Again, Prem Ki Shaadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Hera Pheri 4 prepare for battle royale

Box office clashes are back. After a pretty silent first couple of months with no major film announcements, the Hindi Film Industry has started planning on their slate of movie releases, for the year 2024. Lucrative festive dates have already caught the attention of the big guns in the industry and the next few days will be pretty interesting as there will be more clarity on which film releases and when. Diwali 2024 has been the hot topic of discussion this Monday as filmmakers have started making their intentions clear on the dates that they fancy for their film releases.

Makers Of Singham Again Have Confirmed A Diwali 2024 Release

Team Singham officially announced the release of their next film Singham Again this afternoon and the date that they have picked is none other than Diwali 2024. This Ajay Devgn starrer directed by Rohit Shetty will also have Deepika Padukone in a pivotal role. Over the years, Singham has become one of the most powerful film brands and the anticipation for its next film is sky high. Cops that have been part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe will also be a part of this action-drama. Rohit will take the stakes a notch higher with this presentation

Salman Khan And Sooraj Barjatya Have Their Eyes On Diwali 2024 As Well

Interestingly, the date announcement came hours after Pinkvilla's newsbreak on Salman Khan returning as Prem in Sooraj Barjatya's next directorial, Prem Ki Shaadi, which is also targetting a Diwali 2024 release. Prem Ki Shaadi has been in the pipeline for quite some time. At the premiere of Uunchai, Sooraj Barjatya confirmed that his next film is with Salman Khan and that created quite a frenzy among Salman's fans. The two have collaborated on films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hai Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hai and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in the past and all of them have performed exceptionally well theatrically.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Is Officially Confirmed For A Diwali 2024 Release

The team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa has confirmed the release of their next film in the franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and it is also targetting Diwali 2024. This horror-comedy franchise has grown by leaps and bounds over the years. The first part was a big hit and the second part featuring Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba went on to become a blockbuster. The makers will be eyeing to continue this glorious streak with the third installment of the franchise. While Kartik Aaryan has been locked to reprise his role of Rooh Baba and Anees Bazmee has been locked as the director, there is no clarity on the other cast and crew members that will be part of the film.

Makers Of Hera Pheri Have Planned For A Diwali 2024 Release As Well

Lastly, makers of Hera Pheri have also been eyeing the Diwali 2024 spot for their franchise's third installment titled Hera Pheri 4. This Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal starrer is going to be directed by Farhad Samji. Hera Pheri is undoubtedly the biggest comic franchise in Indian movie history and Raju is one of the most iconic Indian film characters. Just one leak from the sets of Hera Pheri's promotional video shoot took the internet by storm and we can only say that the hype will once increase as the announcement video goes live.

So far, 4 big films, three of which are sequels to accepted franchise films, are eyeing the Diwali 2024 slot. It is obvious that it is not feasible for four big films to release on the same date when the release calendar still has a few good dates to eye on. We can say with utmost surety that a maximum of two biggies will release in the Diwali period and not more. It is to be seen which film stays and which film moves.

As far as the rest of the year goes, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's aerial action flick, Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand will release on Republic Day 2024. Salman Khan will soon decide on which film he wishes to bring on Eid 2024. Other dates are still being contemplated but one thing is sure and it's that the planning for 2024 is officially underway.

Which films do you think will release on Diwali 2024 out of the four films being speculated?

