Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee finally settle debate around Stree 2’s credit and we couldn't agree more

Following the release of Amar Kaushik’s Stree 2, a curious PR battle for credit erupted on the internet between the lead stars. Most recently, the cast of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer came together to settle the much-discussed debate around credit.

The official Instagram handle of Star Gold shared a video featuring the lead cast of Stree 2 including Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Shraddha Kapoor, and Aparshakti Khurana as they came together for a ‘roundtable’ discussion.

The video begins with director Amar Kaushik addressing the audience stating, “So logon ne itna pyaar diya humari Stree 2 ko. To mujhe lagta hai humari jo ye Stree 2 hai…(The audience has given so much love to our film Stree 2. I feel our film)" Abhishek Banerjee, who plays Jana in Stree 2, interjects and says, “Wo meri film hai. (It’s my film)."

In response to this, Shraddha Kapoor sarcastically laughs out loud and insists on being credited for the film as she says, “Ye meri film hai (It’s my film)." Rajkummar Rao then argues, “Bolne ki zarurat nahi hai, audience ko pata hai Stree 2 meri film hai. (No need to say, the audience knows Stree 2 is my film)."

Aparshakti Khurana who was also present in the roundtable conversation pointed out, "Baat khulegi toh door tak jayegi (If we started talking about it, it will become a prolonged conversation)"and everyone stops him from saying any further.

While director Amar Kaushik who was sitting in between shows a resting face to the camera, the entire team pacifies him. Banerjee then notes that the film exists because of the director. After debating for credit, the team then comes to a common decision.

On a concluding note, they settle the debate by admitting, “Ye picture humari picture nahi, ye aapki picture hai. (It’s not our film, it’s yours)" and further urged the audience to watch the film on TV on Star Gold this Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 8: 00 p.m.

Reacting to the video, Varun Dhawan and Huma Qureshi dropped laughter emojis. Meanwhile, Stree 2 was released last year in August and is available to stream digitally on Prime Video.