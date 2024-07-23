9 best Hindi movies on YouTube that are must-watch gems for every cinema lover

YouTube offers a treasure trove of Hindi movies! Dive into classic Bollywood hits or discover new releases. Some of the free Hindi movies on YouTube are Pink, Rang De Basant, and Taare Zameen Par, among others. From heart-wrenching romances to action-packed thrillers, there's a Hindi movie on YouTube for every mood.

Watch full movies or sing along to popular music videos. With a vast library and easy accessibility, YouTube is your one-stop shop for all things Hindi cinema.

9 best Hindi movies on YouTube to watch right away

Pink

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Amit Baisoyia

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Genre: Thriller, Crime

Release Year: 2016

Pink tackles the sensitive subject of consent and victim blaming. Released in 2016, the film follows three young women who face accusations after a night out goes wrong. A retired lawyer steps in to defend them, challenging societal prejudices and sparking conversations about women's safety and the importance of due process.

Pink is a powerful drama that won critical acclaim for its social message and gripping courtroom sequences.

Kai Po Che

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri, Manav Kaul, Muni Jhah

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Genre: Sports, Drama

Release Year: 2013

In the list of best Hindi movies on YouTube, Kai Po Che is a must-watch. The film, released in 2013, is a coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of social and political turmoil in Ahmedabad, India. Three friends, Ishaan, Omi, and Govind, chase their dream of opening a cricket academy.

Their journey is tested by the devastating 2001 Gujarat earthquake and the horrific 2002 Godhra riots, forcing them to confront religious tensions and the fragility of their dreams. The film explores themes of friendship, ambition, and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

Madras Cafe

Cast: John Abraham, Nargis Fakhri, Ajay Ratnam, Dibang, Raashii Khanna

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Year: 2013

Released in 2013, Madras Cafe is a Hindi movie on YouTube that shows a political civil war in Sri Lanka. John Abraham portrays Captain Vikram Singh, an Indian intelligence officer sent undercover to Jaffna, Sri Lanka, shortly after the withdrawal of Indian peacekeeping forces.

Navigating a dangerous web of Tamil rebels, government informants, and looming threats of assassination, Vikram uncovers a conspiracy targeting the former Indian Prime Minister. The film sheds light on a sensitive historical event from an Indian perspective, offering a suspenseful exploration of international espionage and political intrigue.

Udaan

Cast: Ronit Roy, Vikramaditya Motwane, Rajat Barmecha, Aayan Boradia, Ram Kapoor

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Genre: Drama

Release Year: 2010

Udaan is one of the best Hindi movies on YouTube. It is a 2010 coming-of-age drama that follows Rohan, a rebellious teen expelled from boarding school. Forced to return to his domineering father in Jamshedpur, Rohan grapples with his dreams of becoming a writer while facing his father's pressure to pursue engineering.

He finds solace in his newfound younger brother and a spark of rebellion. The film beautifully portrays the struggle for self-expression and the yearning for freedom, capturing the turmoil of adolescence against the backdrop of a small Indian town.

Sui Dhaaga

Cast: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Yamini Das, Raghubir Yadav, Ashish Varma, Namit Das

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Genre: Family, Comedy

Release Year: 2018

In the list of best Hindi movies on YouTube, Sui Dhaaga is another must-watch. This heartwarming drama tells the story of Mauji, a skilled embroiderer, and his wife, Mamta, who dream of starting their own clothing business. Together, they navigate the challenges of running a small business in a competitive market.

The film celebrates self-reliance, showcasing the power of traditional craftsmanship and the importance of local businesses. Sui Dhaaga's message of chasing dreams with perseverance and love resonates with audiences, making it a feel-good film with a social conscience.

Rang De Basanti

Cast: Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Waheeda Rahman

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Genre: Musical, Thriller

Release Year: 2006

Rang De Basanti is a Hindi movie on YouTube that cleverly blends history with youthful rebellion. A British filmmaker seeks out college students in India to portray freedom fighters in a historical docudrama. As the friends delve into the past, the injustices and sacrifices of the revolutionaries ignite a fire within them.

The carefree facade of the students cracks as they witness corruption and social apathy mirroring the struggles of their historical counterparts. The film explores themes of patriotism, finding purpose, and the enduring fight for justice, all wrapped in a vibrant mix of youthful energy, romance, and historical drama.

Jab We Met

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon, Dara Singh, Kamal Tiwari

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Release Year: 2007

Jab We Met is one of the best Hindi movies on YouTube. Aditya, a heartbroken businessman, boards a train and encounters Geet, a free-spirited young woman on her way home. A chaotic turn of events leads them both to miss their train, forcing them on a journey together.

As they travel across India, their contrasting personalities clash, yet an undeniable spark ignites. Geet's zest for life helps Aditya rediscover himself while he provides stability for her impulsive nature. Their journey becomes a delightful exploration of love, friendship, and self-discovery, all set to a foot-tapping soundtrack.

Barfi

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D’Cruz, Akash Khurana, Saurabh Shukla

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Release Year: 2012

Barfi is a must-watch Hindi movie on YouTube, and the film transcends the not-so-typical love story. Ranbir Kapoor delivers a captivating performance as Barfi, a deaf-mute young man with an infectious zest for life. The narrative unfolds as Barfi forms unique bonds with two women: the bubbly Shruti (Ileana D'Cruz) and the autistic Jhilmil (Priyanka Chopra).

Barfi's childlike innocence and playful spirit challenge societal expectations of normalcy. The film explores love in its purest form, free from judgment and embracing the beauty of human connection despite differences. Barfi! is a heartwarming and thought-provoking tale that celebrates the power of love and individuality.

3 Idiots

Cast: Aamir Khan, Vaidya, Darsheel Safari, Tisca Chopra, Tanay Chheda, Vipin Sharma

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Genre: Drama

Release Year: 2007

Taare Zameen Par is a 2008 Bollywood Hindi language psychological movie that explores the world of Ishan, an 8-year-old boy struggling with dyslexia and misunderstood imagination. Sent to a boarding school by his parents, Ishaan encounters Ram Nikumbh, an art teacher who recognizes his talent.

With patience and understanding, Ram helps Ishan navigate through his challenges and discover his true potential.

Let us know which one of the above-mentioned is your favorite Hindi movie on YouTube.

