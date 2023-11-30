How is Rani Mukerji related to Kajol? Family relationship EXPLAINED

Rani Mukerji and Kajol are two of the most loved actresses in the Bollywood industry. In career spans stretching to approximately three decades, the actresses have delivered several entertaining gigs for the audience to binge on. They have also seen in fan-favorite, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai together.

Recently, Rani and Kajol were seen sharing the Koffee Couch in Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan and spilling some beans about their personal and professional lives. Following the release of the latest episode of the show, let’s dive into an intriguing fact about the two stars. Did you know that Mukerji is related to Kajol not in reel life but in real life? Read on to delve into the details about the same.

Did you know that Rani Mukerji and Kajol, who were seen together in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, are related to each other in real life?

The two powerhouses of talent were seen sharing the screen space in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and fans yearned for long to see the duo gracing the silver screen in union again. While they received immense love from fans professionally, popping a fascinating fact about their personal lives, did you know that Rani Mukerji and Kajol are off-camera cousins? Yes, you read that right!

Rani Mukerji is the daughter of Ram Mukherjee, who turns out to be the first cousin of Shomu Mukherjee, the father of actress Kajol. Hence, this makes the two loved Bollywood actresses second cousins in real life.

It was just an organic distance: Kajol on bond with Rani in 2000s

Rani Mukerji and Kajol were seen indulging in some fun chit-chat banter during the appearance in the recent episode of Koffee With Karan 8. The stars made some fun revelations about their personal and professional lives in the episode. Remarkably, they delved into how they weren’t on talking terms in the 2000s despite being related to each other off-camera.

Sharing more about their bond, Kajol mentioned that an ‘organic distance’ existed between her and her cousin. After Karan Johar brought up the topic about how they weren’t on talking terms earlier, the My Name Is Khan actress said, “Nothing really like that. It was just an organic distance. Where work is concerned it’s more that both of us liked where we were.”

Furthermore, Rani pitched in and said that the probable reason behind them having that distance from each other could be the fact that they rarely met during their childhood days. In addition, Mukerji also mentioned that comparatively, she was closer to Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji.

“Because I have known her as a kid and she was Kajol didi for me and it was a bit stranger. I guess when you grow apart you really don’t know the reason why because you don’t meet that often because Kajol didi used to stay in town and we were in Juhu. Me and Tanisha were much closer and we are still. But Kajol didi was always closer to the boys of the family. So, it was a bit strange,” said the Hichki star.

