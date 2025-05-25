K3G’s young Poo Malvika Raaj is all set to welcome her pookie in the world, announces good news with heart-melting pictures
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's Pooja, played by Malvika Raaj, is soon going to become a mother. The actress recently made the announcement by dropping happy pictures.
Remember the chirpy little Pooja (Malvika Raaj) who used to make fun of Laddu (young Hrithik Roshan) in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? Well, she is all set to become a mother. Yes, you heard that right!
If you enjoyed the classic family drama, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in 2001, you would remember the little girl with brown eyes who played young Kareena Kapoor Khan in the Karan Johar directorial. Malvika Raaj, who shot to fame with her iconic character, is all grown up and is soon to step into motherhood. How time flies, right?
On Sunday, May 25, 2025, the actress took to her Instagram handle and broke the internet by announcing her pregnancy. Malvika dropped a carousel of happy images with her husband, Pranav Bagga, and shared the news. In the caption, she excitedly expressed, “You + Me = 3. #OurLittleSecret #BabyOnTheWay #MPbaby.”
Malvika Raaj announces pregnancy
Malvika’s photo album opens with a cute and happy picture of her hopping on husband’s shoulder. Dressed in a white shirt with blue shorts and matching her partner’s outfit, the actress held the pregnancy result in her hand. The parents-to-be also wore caps with ‘Mom’ and ‘Dad’ written on them.
In another picture, we can see them taking a stroll in a park, holding each other’s hands. Well, apart from K3G, Malvika has also worked in movies like Squad, Ahuti, and more.
Well, the Baggas aren’t the only ones waiting eagerly to hold their first child. Earlier this year, on February 28, 2025, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared a joint post on Instagram to announce that they are expecting their first child. Sharing the adorable picture, they wrote, “The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon”.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s pregnancy announcement
For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!
ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif wishes ‘kindest soul’ Karan Johar on 53rd birthday, Kareena Kapoor has SPECIAL compliment, Triptii Dimri and more join