Kareena Kapoor Khan's Heroine helmer Madhur Bhandarkar recalls facing criticism for drawing parallels from real actresses' lives; hints at movie's re-release

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s rich filmography boasts of movies like Heroine which has become a classic today. Helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the 2012 drama film is still considered to be one of Bebo’s best performances. But did you know the filmmaker has to face flack for making it with her and drawing parallels from real actresses' lives? While talking about the same, he also hinted at the film’s re-release on the big screen.

Madhur Bhandarkar was in a conversation with India Today, wherein he spoke about making Heroine with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Going back to the shoot days, he recalled upsetting many people. The National Award-winning director stated many thought that he had exposed a lot of things that go on in the life of an actress.

“I had drawn a lot of parallels and similarities from the lives of real-life actresses and depicted that in the film, but I faced a lot of slack for it,” Bhandarkar revealed. Having said that, he still fails to understand why the same people who appreciated movies like Traffic Signal and Corporate had an issue with Heroine.

While he admitted that he cannot do injustice to his audiences, the maker divulged that Bebo still believes and says that Heroine has been one of her best performances as an actor. During the same conversation, the Chandni Bar helmer revealed that he is speaking to PVR to re-release some of his films, including Heroine.

Advertisement

“Kareena is very proud of this film,” he noted adding that everywhere she goes, she praises the entertainer. Even today, whenever they meet or talk, the Crew actress always calls it one of her favorite films.

According to Madhur Bhandarkar, Khan portrayed the character of Mahi brilliantly and she’s indeed one of his favorites. Heaping praise on her, the filmmaker stated that she is a phenomenal actress and he is happy that even today when he meets people who have watched the film, they always say that Kareena in the last 25 minutes nailed the film with her aura and her performance.

Heroine also stars Arjun Rampal and Randeep Hooda in key roles with Shahana Goswami, Raqesh Bapat, Divya Dutta, Helen, Shilpi Sharma, Mugdha Godse, and Lillete Dubey playing supporting characters.

ALSO READ: Wives of Bollywood: Madhur Bhandarkar admits being uncertain about film industry's reaction to his next film; 'I have taken inspiration from…’