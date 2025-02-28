Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Day 22 Box Office Trends: Harshvardhan Rane's movie RELAXES after glorious run; makes way for new movies

Inder and Saru's tragic love story in Sanam Teri Kasam still makes many of us emotional. Originally released in 2016, the film has garnered a fan-base on digital platforms over the years. So much so, that Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's nine-year-old movie has received a cult status. After performing all in its glory, Sanam Teri Kasam has now welcomed new releases, Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon at the box office.

Sanam Teri Kasam Reclines On Day 22; Welcomes New Releases

Produced by Deepak Mukut, Sanam Teri Kasam has surprised everyone with its box office performance in the theatrical comeback. The nine-year-old film, which recently completed three weeks, is now in the relaxed mode. Going by the trends, the 2016 tragic romance is expected to range between Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh on the fourth Friday.

Sanam Teri Kasam crossed Rs 35 crore net in India in three weeks of its re-release. Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer is now facing Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon in its fourth week, starting from today.

Sanam Teri Kasam Outshines In The Re-release Trend

Sanam Teri Kasam has emerged as the highest grossing re-release in India since 2000s. It surpassed Tumbbad's business of its second innings while clinching the title. The 2018 folk horor film fetched Rs 31.35 crore net during its re-release last year.

This time, Harshvardhan and Mawra's debut movie has also performed better than Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's re-release in theaters. The 2013 blockbuster, which made its theatrical comeback on January 3, 2025, earned Rs 21 crore net in India as its lifetime business.

Sanam Teri Kasam In Theaters

Sanam Teri Kasam is running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.