Maha Kumbh 2025: Reliance Foundation launches Teerth Yatri Seva for devotees' safety and comfort; here are 4 things it offers
Reliance Foundation's Teerth Yatri Seva at Maha Kumbh 2025 offers free meals, medical aid, transport, and safety measures, ensuring a seamless experience for devotees. Check out the details inside!
The sacred waters of the Ganges in Prayagraj witnessed a spectacular sight as millions of devotees gathered for the third grand Amrit Snan at Maha Kumbh 2025, coinciding with Basant Panchami. Pilgrims from across the world arrived with unwavering faith, seeking spiritual liberation through the holy dip.
Amidst this massive congregation, Reliance Foundation has stepped forward with Teerth Yatri Seva, a dedicated initiative to ensure a seamless and safe experience for devotees. Offering free meals (Anna Seva), medical aid, transport services, and life jackets for river safety, the foundation aims to ease the challenges of the journey.
Partnering with spiritual leaders and local authorities, the initiative is a testament to the power of service and devotion. The Maha Kumbh 2025, revered as the world's largest religious and cultural gathering, demands immense planning and unwavering commitment to public welfare.
With Teerth Yatri Seva, every aspect of a pilgrim’s well-being—be it nourishment, health, or safety—is prioritized, ensuring that their focus remains on spiritual fulfillment.
As faith and service come together, Maha Kumbh 2025 not only becomes a divine spectacle but also a reflection of collective care and compassion.
