Nadaaniyan: Cast, plot, runtime; everything you need to know about upcoming Netflix rom-com

The release of the highly anticipated film Nadaaniyan is just around the corner. The trailer and the songs of the Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer have given the audience a peek into what's in store. Ahead of the romantic comedy's Netflix release, let's take a look at the cast, plot, runtime, and all other important details that you should know about the movie before watching it.

Nadaaniyan marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. He will be seen in the role of Arjun Mehta. He stars opposite Khushi Kapoor, who is portraying Pia Jaisingh. Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj star as Arjun's parents, while Suniel Shetty and Mahima Chaudhry play the role of Pia's parents.

The film is directed by Shauna Gautam in her debut. It is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra.

Nadaaniyan is a rom-com set in a college. The 2-minute, 10-second trailer offers a glimpse of Arjun and Pia's love story. However, the twist occurs when it is revealed that they were just pretending to be a couple. What follows is a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

The official synopsis on the streaming platform of the movie stated, "When a misunderstanding turns her friends against her, lovable rich girl Pia hires Arjun, a career-focused new student, to pretend to be her boyfriend."

Watch the full trailer here!

According to the streaming service, Nadaaniyan has a runtime of 1 hour and 59 minutes.

The film’s soundtrack is a diverse mix. Ishq Mein was the first song to be released. The music has been composed by Sachin-Jigar, and the lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Sachet Tandon, Asees Kaur, and Sachin-Jigar have sung the song. It is a romantic track showcasing the chemistry between Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

The next song to be unveiled was Galatfehmi. The heartbreak number focuses on the lead pair’s emotional moments. The other songs in the album include the title track, Tirkit Dhoom, and Tera Kya Karoon.

Nadaaniyan is slated to premiere on Netflix on March 7, 2025.