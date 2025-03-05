Nadaaniyan: Sara Ali Khan is proud elder sister cheering for ‘Baby Brother’ Ibrahim Ali Khan as he makes his acting debut

Following the footsteps of his parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to make his acting debut with the upcoming romantic comedy film, Nadaaniyan. Ahead of the film’s release on March 7, 2025, Sara Ali Khan and many other celebs went to watch its special screening. Upon watching her little brother on the big screen, the Kedarnath actress got emotional. Hence, she took to social media and cheered for him.

On March 5, 2025, Sara Ali Khan took to her social media handle and dropped glimpses of Ibrahim Ali Khan from his debut movie, Nadaaniyan. As she watched the premiere of the Netflix movie, she cheered for him loudly in the theatre. In the captions, the Murder Mubarak actress also expressed her emotions for her ‘Baby Brother’.

Advertisement

Sara penned, “I promise to forever have your back and be your loudest cheerleader. You were always a star in my eyes… and now, God willing the whole world will see you shine, glow, explode. Happiest Birthday and welcome to the Movies. This is just the beginning.”

Sara Ali Khan roots for brother Ibrahim Ali Khan:

Nearly five weeks ago, Karan Johar confirmed the Bollywood debut of Ibrahim and recalled the first time he met his mother, Amrita Sing, when he was 12. In his lengthy post, the ace director-producer also recalled meeting Saif for the first time and working with Sara. KJo stated that he has known the family for 40 years and “know this family for the heart they have.”

Advertisement

Welcoming the young actor to the industry, Johar wrote, “Films are in their blood, their genes and their passion. We make way for a new wave of talent, one that I cannot wait for the world to see. So, stay tuned as @iakpataudi makes his way into your hearts and soon…onto the screens!”

Karan Johar welcomes Ibrahim Ali Khan to films:

Coming back to Nadaaniyan, it’s an entertaining rom-com co-starring Khushi Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, and Suniel Shetty. Helmed by Shauna Gautam, it’s bankrolled by Karan Johar and others. The film will premiere on March 7, 2025, on Netflix.