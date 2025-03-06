Parineeti Chopra is proud wife gushing over Raghav Chadha as he gets selected by Harvard University for Global leadership program

Parineeti Chopra’s husband Raghav Chadha recently gave her another reason to be proud of him. The politician recently announced that he has been selected by Harvard University for its program on Global Leadership and Public Policy for the 21st Century. Soon after he made the public announcement via a video, his proud wife took to social media to shower him with love.

On March 6, 2025, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and shared a clip of her husband, Raghav Chadha. In the video, the politician can be seen announcing that he has been selected by the prestigious Harvard University for its global leadership program at Harvard Kennedy School in Boston.

Expressing her happiness, the Amar Singh Chamkila actress penned, “BRB, Crushing on this inspiring human.”

Parineeti Chopra gushes over Raghav Chadha:

Earlier today, Raghav dropped a video to share the good news with his social media followers. In the caption, he mentioned, “Learning is a lifelong journey! I am delighted to share that I’ve been selected by the prestigious Harvard University for its program on Global Leadership and Public Policy for the 21st Century - at Harvard Kennedy School @harvardkennedyschool in Boston, USA.”

Raghav Chadha’s social media post:

Soon after, Pari took to the comments section and expressed, "FIREEE! How much more inspiring can you be ?!" The actress was also joined by her mother Reena Malhotra Chopra, who was equally proud of her son-in-law's amazing feat. Expressing her joy, Reena penned, "So so proud of you!! We are in awe of your dedication and perseverance towards learning and implementing. Love you."

Several others also joined the mother-daughter duo in heaping praise on Raghav for inspiring upcoming politicians. A user commented, "India needs educated leaders like you Raghav! Well done!" while another one noted, "That's amazing...wish all the very best...m sure you'll come out with flying colours and make India proud."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for her OTT series debut with Netflix's mystery thriller. According to reports, the show will also star Soni Razdan, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sumeet Vyas, Anup Soni and Jennifer Winget.

