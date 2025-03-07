Meet actor who was labeled ‘village girl, matka’ once, started career with TV but later shared screen space with Hrithik Roshan and is now...

In today’s meet actor, we’re looking at the journey of an actor who was brutally body-shamed at the beginning of her career. She began her journey with television, but later went on to share screen space with big names of the Hindi industry.

Still wondering who’re we talking about? It’s none other than Mrunal Thakur—the actress who belongs to a Marathi-speaking family and hails from Maharashtra.

While attending college, she landed a part in a TV show, Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan in 2012. She then went on to appear in shows like Har Yug Mein Aayega Ek – Arjun, Kumkum Bhagya and more. Years later, she got her debut Hindi film titled, Love Sonia which was released in 2018.

She later appeared in Hrithik Roshan-led biographical drama Super 30 which brought her immense recognition. This was followed by her stint in Batla House, Toofaan, and Jersey among others. Her appearance in web projects like Ghost Stories and, Dhamaka has also brought her immense critical acclaim.

While Mrunal is now among the popular names of Bollywood, her journey wasn’t a cakewalk. During several interviews, the actress has opened up about being body-shamed and being judged for her appearances.

In an earlier interview with Times Now, the Jersey actress had once shared how trolls would attack her curvy figure. She mentioned even if she starts losing weight from her face, it would reach her upper body and then eventually lower body but still she would have that shape. “So rather than people calling me Matka and me feeling bad, I take a lot of pride in it," she had said.

In another interview last year with Indian Express, Mrunal remembered meeting someone who told her that she wasn't "s*xy at all." The actress asked if he was asking about the character or her in real life, to this, he told her that the character was "sxy" but he didn’t see her anywhere close.

"I said in that case, do a look test sir, and we did that. When the photographer entered, he didn’t see me as that character and said in Marathi, ‘Who is this village girl?’ Later he apologized," she shared.

Mrunal's next with Ajay Devgn is Son of Sardaar 2 which will be released on July 25, 2025.