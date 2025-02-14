PHOTOS: 6 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif look stunning at Chhaava screening; Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor promote Nadaaniyan; more
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif arrive hand-in-hand at the special screening of Chhaava. Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted promoting their upcoming movie, Nadaaniyan.
1. Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif stun at Chhaava screening
Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s historical movie Chhaava is all set to release on February 14, 2025. Ahead of the film’s big screen debut, a special screening was hosted in Mumbai. To support her husband, Katrina Kaif arrives looking gorgeous in a gray saree. She was joined by her brother-in-law, actor Sunny Kaushal along with her in-laws Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal.
2. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor promote Nadaaniyan
B-town youngsters Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan will soon be seen in their upcoming rom-com, Nadaaniyan. A while ago, the two upcoming actors were seen taking over Mumbai streets to promote their movie. At the event, the celebs twinned in white tops with blue denim pants and held cushions with the title of their first song, ‘Ishq Mein’ printed on it. The film marks Khushi’s third movie while it is the debut film of Khan.
3. Parineeti Chopra attend an event in Bandra
Parineeti Chopra recently returned to Mumbai after shooting for her upcoming project. On February 13, 2024, she was spotted in the city, looking stunning as always. The Amar Singh Chamkila actress wore a stunning little black dress with matching heels and statement eyewear. According to the paparazzi, she was spotted at a store’s launch event in Mumbai’s Bandra.
4. Tamannaah Bhatia spotted at Mumbai airport
The shutterbugs were quick to spot Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia at Mumbai airport. The Stree 2 actress was seen wearing a comfy maroon jogger with a matching shirt top. She completed her airport look with white sneakers and sunshades.
5. Suniel Shetty papped at the airport
Another popular Bollywood celebrity who was spotted at Mumbai airport was veteran actor Suniel Shetty. The handsome hunk, who is aging backward, looked dapper in a white shirt paired with black pants and white sneakers.
6. Isha Koppikar snapped with her daughter in the city
Isha Koppikar, known for films like Salaam-e-Ishq and Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi, was snapped at Mumbai’s Bandra area with her daughter Rianna Narang. The mother-daughter duo posed for the shutterbugs before exiting the venue.
