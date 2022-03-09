Pinkvilla Announces 1st Edition of ‘Pinkvilla Style Icons’! 

"To present a glittering gala of style & fashion on June 4, 2022, Pinkvilla joins hands with Cinema Waale and Across Media Solutions."

Ace entertainment news brand Pinkvilla, after making an indelible mark in the world of Bollywood, Hollywood, Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and K-Pop, is now all set to launch their own award show - Pinkvilla Style Icons!

The maiden edition of the awards will be presented by Pinkvilla, curated by Cinema Waale & produced by Across Media Solutions. It promises to be an extraordinary night of glitz, glamor and entertainment on 4th June, 2022 at JW Marriott, Juhu, Mumbai. A style icon is an epitome of personality and panache. This essence is reflected by renowned names from varied industries, be it Bollywood, Sports, Business, Fashion, Television, Regional Cinema and many more.

Therefore, the awards aim to be an all-encompassing celebration of individuals from different walks of life, who are an inspiration for millions of Indians. Ecstatic about launching their first ever awards night, Nandini Shenoy, CEO, Pinkvilla Media Pvt. Ltd., shares, “Pinkvilla has always stood for power of expression, authenticity and entertainment. These aspects that shape the ethos at Pinkvilla are fittingly represented in Pinkvilla Style Icons, making it an apt embodiment of everything we envision. With these awards, we intend to reinforce the conviction that audiences have in us and build on an audience-first approach for creating avenues of continued engagement for the masses.”

While Nandini believes in echoing the brand’s dream, COO Mukul Kumar Sharma hopes the debut season of Pinkvilla Style Icons leaves a deeper imprint for Pinkvilla in the world of fashion & lifestyle. Exclaims Mukul, “With Pinkvilla Style Icons, we intend to establish an impenetrable foothold across lifestyle, fashion and beauty segments that will further elevate our ambition. Our aim is to set new benchmarks of how lifestyle content is perceived and pursued through our marquee IPs that align with the essence of Pinkvilla.”

"Style and fashion are an intrinsic part of one's personality. Therefore, it resonates with every individual. That's why when you mix up a concoction with celebrities leading from the front, the end result is a fascinating gala. As the curating partner, Cinema Waale looks to put its best foot forward to make Pinkvilla Style Icons a glittering success. The idea is to make the event an all-encompassing celebration of achievers/inspiring personalities from across the spectrum - films, TV, culinary world, business to politics and many more," says Prashant Singh, founder, Cinema Waale Film & TV Productions LLP.

"Post the two-odd years pandemic lull, the Pinkvilla Style Icons is hands-down the finest larger-than-life content opportunity for discerning brands to engage with their customers and reach many more,globally. In fact, much ahead of the awards night, given the partnerships formed, the initiative is already looking well-poised to become a gold-standard in the category of lifestyle & glamor events. We, at Across Media, are beyond thrilled to be producing an event of this envious stature and leading its sponsorship programme," says Chetan Pratap, Co-founder & Director, Across Media Solutions.

Expect to see some of the most eminent names from diverse sectors along with distinguished jury members and guests grace the grand night. The event night will also be broadcasted on television and Pinkvilla ’s digital assets. Stay tuned!

About Pinkvilla Media Pvt. Ltd.:

Pinkvilla Media Pvt. Ltd. since its inception in 2007, has been a forerunner in keeping all entertainment enthusiasts updated with the latest happenings in the realm of Bollywood, television, regional cinema, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. The latest addition to its offerings has been the Korean and OTT sections that have grown manifold, capturing the latest buzz in tinsel town. Pinkvilla also recently held the first ever Korean culture-based award show with a reach of over 274 million! With this, Pinkvilla continues to grow to ensure it matches up to the beliefs and expectations of its audience.