Pinkvilla Style Icons 2: Rohit Saraf wins The Gift Studio presents Mould-Breaker - Male

After much anticipation, April 7 witnessed a star-studded grand night as we celebrated the second edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons awards at Mumbai’s JW Marriott. Several big names from the industry including Kiara Advani, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Govinda, and others arrived in style and made this event a memorable one. The first season of the show had a staggering 1 billion reach when it debuted on June 16, 2022, across all digital platforms.

Celebrities from all walks of life including entertainment, TV, fashion, sports, and the culinary world were honoured at the highly awaited award ceremony. The national crush of India, Rohit Saraf walked away with The Gift Studio presents Mould-Breaker - Male award. Several prominent brands partnered with Pinkvilla to present the different award categories for the award show and the Mould-Breaker - Male was sponsored by The Gift Studio.

Rohit Saraf wins The Gift Studio presents Mould-Breaker - Male award

Rohit Saraf, known for his charming personality and cute looks is one of the most popular faces in the film industry. The heartthrob is not just the current obsession of many female fans, but also a promising actor in the industry. It goes without saying that the actor is a fashion icon and he crushes his looks with experimental styles. He does not shy away from adapting to new trends and his social media is proof of it. Rohit won The Gift Studio presents Mould-Breaker - Male award. Madhoo Shah and Tushar Dwivedi, Business Head, The Gift Studio presented the award to The Sky Is Pink actor.

Take a look at Rohit Saraf on stage here:

The actor was seen at the awards night ditching the regular black suit and sporting an Abhishek Sharma pantsuit. He looked stunning in the outfit and his cute smile was the best accessory he wore. The actor posted his outfit details on his official Instagram handle.

