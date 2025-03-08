POLL: Which Netflix Bollywood movie directed by a woman is your absolute favorite? Nadaaniyan to Laapataa Ladies; VOTE
Pinkvilla brings you a special poll to celebrate incredible films by women directors. Vote now and tell us which one is your absolute favorite.
On this Women’s Day, let’s celebrate the incredible female filmmakers who have brought powerful stories to life! From heartwarming dramas to gripping thrillers, women directors in Bollywood have given us some of the most memorable films on Netflix. From the Gen Z romance of Nadaaniyan to the thought-provoking journey of Laapataa Ladies, each film has left a lasting impact. Pinkvilla has created a special poll to find out which of these incredible films directed by women you loved the most! So, don’t wait—cast your vote now and let us know your favorite!
1. Nadaaniyan
Nadaaniyan, directed by Shauna Gautam, features Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor as college students navigating love and misunderstandings. Streaming on Netflix from March 7, the film follows Pia, who hires Arjun to be her fake boyfriend after a fallout with friends. A fresh take on romance, brought to life by a talented woman director!
2. Laapataa Ladies
Kiran Rao made a powerful comeback to filmmaking with Laapataa Ladies, a film that captivated audiences across India. Not only did it receive critical acclaim, but it also became a box office hit. Showcasing fresh talents like Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Pratibha Ranta, alongside seasoned actors Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam, the film marked Rao’s return after 13 years. Though India’s official entry for the Oscars, it sadly missed a nomination.
3. Mrs Chaterjee vs Norway
Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is a gripping real-life drama that won hearts with its emotional depth. Based on the true story of Sagarika Chakraborty, the film follows a mother’s relentless fight against an entire system to reclaim her children from Norwegian authorities. Starring Rani Mukerji in a powerful lead role, alongside Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, and Jim Sarbh, this 2023 release resonated deeply with audiences.
4. Darlings
With Darlings, Jasmeet K. Reen made a stunning directorial debut, crafting a gripping black comedy that left a lasting impact. Starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew, the Netflix film tackles the complexities of toxic relationships and domestic violence with a sharp narrative. Produced by Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions alongside Red Chillies Entertainment, Darlings earned widespread acclaim for its bold storytelling and stellar performances.
5. The Sky Is Pink
The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose, is an emotional gem that left a deep impact on audiences. Based on the true story of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary’s parents, the film beautifully captures their 25-year journey of love, resilience, and heartbreak. Featuring heartfelt performances, this underrated Bollywood masterpiece delicately portrays the strength of a family navigating life’s toughest challenges while cherishing every moment together.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!
POLL: Which of THESE 5 biographical films on Netflix left a lasting impact on you? Srikanth to Mary Kom; VOTE