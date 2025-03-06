Alia Bhatt reveals she wanted to take up VIRAL 75 hard challenge but THIS family member stopped her and it’s not Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt, known for never shying away from challenges, recently shared in an interview that she initially wanted to take on the 75 Hard Challenge at the start of 2025. However, her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, advised her against it, pointing out that she already had a lot on her plate.

Alia Bhatt recently reflected on the pressure that comes with the start of a new year, acknowledging the societal expectation to set resolutions and take control of one's life in a certain way. She admitted feeling the urge to constantly push herself to take on new challenges.

The Alpha actress revealed that she had considered attempting the viral '75 Hard' challenge but was advised against it by her sister, Shaheen Bhatt. According to Alia, Shaheen reminded her that she was already juggling multiple responsibilities, including motherhood and work, and didn't need to add another challenge to her plate.

The Jigra actress admitted that her sister’s advice made her reconsider, as she realized that once she committed to the challenge, she would feel obligated to complete it. She acknowledged that while she was not afraid of failure, she didn’t see the need to burden herself unnecessarily.

Through this realization, the Darlings actress shared that she has learned to simplify her life by cutting out unnecessary pressure and focusing on what comes naturally rather than forcing herself into new commitments.

For those unaware, The 75 Hard Challenge is a mental toughness program created by Andy Frisella, designed to build discipline, resilience, and self-control over 75 consecutive days.

It requires participants to follow five strict daily rules: stick to a diet without cheat meals or alcohol, complete two 45-minute workouts (one must be outdoors), drink a gallon of water, read 10 pages of a non-fiction book, and take a daily progress photo.

Missing even one task means starting over from day one. While the challenge is praised for promoting self-discipline and personal growth, it is also criticized for being overly rigid and potentially unsustainable for some individuals.