Is Ranbir Kapoor training 4 hours a day for Ramayana? Actor admits prepping for ‘most challenging’ part

After receiving a lot of love and appreciation for Animal, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up to capture fans' hearts with Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana. The film shooting has already begun, and several BTS pictures have surfaced on the internet.

In a new interview, Ranbir, without mentioning any film's name, shared that he has been getting training four hours a day from a Korean fitness trainer for a role and added that he has changed the actor's perception of training.

Ranbir Kapoor shares his training routine for a role

Speaking to Nikhil Kamath, Ranbir Kapoor shared that he has been training three to four hours a day for a film role. When asked about the film, Ranbir said that it had not been announced yet.

Sharing his training routine, the actor said that he has really changed his workout style for the project. "Before it was like dumbbells and pushing and chest press and protein and all of them. I am working with this really interesting trainer. He is from Korea, and his name is Nam. He has really holistically changed my perception of training. I train with him three hours a day," Ranbir said.

Speaking more about the routine, the Animal actor revealed that in the morning, he does mobility, stretching, and cardio from 11 am to 1 pm. Then, he takes a nap in the afternoon for an hour and does training from 5 pm to 7 pm.

He is doing such new things that have nothing to do with machines or weights, and for the weights, he has a lot of pull-ups, squats, deadlifts, and also handstands, and headstands.

"It is a lot, but I am doing it because I am preparing for a role. It is definitely the most challenging part that I could get. It requires another level of preparation which I have been preparing for the last seven months," he shared.

More about Ramayana

In Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor will play the role of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi will play the role of Sita, and Yash will be seen as Ravana. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Nitesh Tiwari's directorial will be a two-part saga and not a trilogy like it was planned before. The two parts are being shot simultaneously.

