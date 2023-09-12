'Seems like an...': Shah Rukh Khan REACTS as fans groove to beats of Zinda Banda on the streets of Peru

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen with another action-packed movie called Jawan. This film, directed by the renowned filmmaker Atlee, follows the huge success of Pathaan earlier this year. Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, has been in theaters for four days, and it's achieving impressive success at the box office, already earning the status of a blockbuster. Recently, some fans of Shah Rukh Khan put on an impressive flash mob performance of the song Zinda Banda on the streets of Peru.

Shah Rukh Khan fans perform flash mob on the song Zinda Banda on Peru streets

The Jawan fever is at its peak, with the film achieving historic blockbuster status based on reviews and the box office collections so far. Fans worldwide are thrilled after watching Shah Rukh Khan's movie and are expressing their reactions in various creative ways. Recently, some fans of Shah Rukh Khan performed a flash mob on the song Zinda Banda on the streets of Peru. A dedicated fan club of the superstar took to their X handle (formerly known as Twitter) to share a video of a big group of people dancing in sync to the beats of Zinda Banda with the choreographed steps. The group was seen wearing red-colored clothes. Sharing the video, the fan club wrote, “OMGGGGGGGGGGGG THIS IS ABSOLUTELY UNREAL @iamsrk @Atlee_dir @RedChilliesEnt do check this out After watching #JawanFDFS @SRK_FC_Peru #SRKPERUCFC boys and girls promote #Jawan in Lima, Peru on ROAD by dancing on #ZindaBanda @srkcuscocfc #JawanBlockBuster,” along with fire, heart eye and star eye emojis.

The video came to the notice of Shah Rukh Khan and the actor thanked his fans for their love. SRK also urged them to be safe and not cause inconvenience to anyone. He wrote, “Wow… seems like an entertaining traffic signal!!! But please follow all the rules while u are at it. Don’t inconvenience anyone and be safe yourself. Thank u Peru this was cool!!!” HAVE A LOOK:

About Jawan

Jawan features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and more. What's noteworthy is that this film marks the first Hindi movie directed by the renowned South director Atlee Kumar. It's presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

It has been four days since the action-packed movie hit the screens, and it's already making a huge impact at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan's global stardom is undeniable. He has a unique ability to draw a massive audience to the theaters, something only a few Indian actors can do.

