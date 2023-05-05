Shah Rukh Khan locks August 25 for Jawan; Release date anouncement of Atlee directorial expected today

Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone among others, was scheduled to release in theatres on the 2nd of June, 2023. The date announcement of the film a year prior, got a thundering response from the fans and neutrals and SRK was appreciated for his rustic look. Due to delays in the post production of the film, Shah Rukh Khan has decided to postpone his film from the 2nd of June to the 25th of August. Jawan will now be releasing on the 25th of August and an announcement for the same is underway.

Jawan Marks The First Collaboration Of Shah Rukh Khan And Atlee Kumar

Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan's immediate next after Pathaan, the biggest hit of the year so far. Pathaan grossed around Rs 1050 crores at the worldwide box office earlier on this year and the expectations from Jawan are just as high. High expectations are also pinned on Atlee Kumar, who has a cent percent hit ratio when it comes to direction in movies, with his last film Bigil grossing over 300 crores worldwide.

The Postponement Of Jawan Is Because Of A Delay In The Film's Post Production

The postponement of Jawan is only so that there is no sort of compromise on the content of the film. Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee Kumar are very serious about their film. The germ of the idea came back in 2019 and the film went into principle photography in 2021. The shooting of the film officially ended in April, 2023 and the post production work is now going on in full force with Indian as well as international studios working on the film's visual effects. Shah Rukh Khan essays the role of a father and a son in this Atlee Kumar directorial which is pitched as a mega-vfx action film. He will be flaunting many different looks and overall, Jawan just seems like a really exciting film to watch.

You can watch Jawan in theatres from the 25th of August, 2023.

