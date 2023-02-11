Shershaah’s Ranjha song re-written for Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding; Check the swoon-worthy lyrics

Four days have passed since Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in Jaisalmer, but the fanfare around their beautiful wedding hasn’t simmered down yet. Yesterday, a video from the couple’s wedding ceremony in Suryagarh, Jaisalmer, was released on Instagram, and it left fans floored. Kiara looked ethereal in a pink lehenga by Manish Malhotra, and the video gave a glimpse of Sidharth’s emotional reaction upon seeing his bride. The Wedding Filmer, aka Vishal Punjabi, who captured the beautiful wedding video, shared an interesting story behind Kiara choosing the song Ranjha for her bridal entry . The song was re-written for their wedding, and now, The Wedding Filmer has shared the lyrics of the re-written song!

Yesterday, while sharing the video from Kiara and Sidharth’s wedding, Visha Punjabi wrote, “Very few humans are so generous with their love that they are willing to share it with the world. She wanted to walk towards Sidharth on ‘Ranjha’, which is their song. “But it’s a sad song!” I argued. “But it’s our song!” She maintained! So we rewrote the lyrics with respect to fit the situation we were in, and suddenly, everyone’s dreams came true!”

Well, the song Ranjha was re-written by Shradhha Sehgal, while Prerna Arora and Ashwani Basoya sang the happier version of Ranjha for Kiara and Sidharth’s wedding. If you have watched their wedding video and heard the song, there’s no way it isn’t already etched in your mind. As for the lyrics? The Wedding Filmer has shared the song’s re-written lyrics and their meaning in English. Check it out below!