Sky Force Final Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's aerial actioner sells 55,000 tickets in top chains

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya starrer Sky Force is all set to hit the silver screen from tomorrow onwards. The patriotic aerial action drama has recorded decent pre-sales for the opening day. Take a look!

Sky Force records 55,000 admits in PIC, set for a reasonably good start

The full-fledged advance sale of Sky Force was opened just two days before its release. The movie has sold around 55,000 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day. Of these, around 46,000 admits were recorded at PVR Inox, while the rest were contributed by the latter cinema chain.

The movie is expected to take a reasonably good start in the range of Rs 7.5 crore to Rs 9 crore net at the Indian box office. However, a lot will depend on the spot booking and walk-ins. If the movie receives a green signal from the audience, Sky Force will see an instant boost in ticket sales for the evening and the night shows.

An opening of a single-digit number is not justified for a Superstar like Akshay Kumar; however, we need to understand that the actor is going through a rough patch. Sky Force might take a slow start, but it will be better than Khiladi Kumar's previous few releases- Khel Khel Mein, Sarfira, Mission Raniganj, and others.

Sky Force advances aided by multiple offers

The makers have aided advance booking with multiple vouchers that made ticket prices easily affordable for the crowd. These incentives are made to target a large section of the audience on the opening weekend so that word-of-mouth can spread on the weekdays and give it much-needed momentum. In such a case, we won't know how much the movie is actually collecting at the box office.

The real test of the Akki-Veer movie will begin when the ticket prices come to normalcy and are freed from such crazy offers. Nonetheless, it will be the word-of-mouth that will make or break the movie.

