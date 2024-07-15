Shatrughan Sinha congratulates Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani for Anant-Radhika’s ‘wedding of the millennium’; reveals why he gave it a miss

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married on July 12. While several notable personalities from all the over the world arrived to be a part of the couple’s day, several Bollywood celebrities extended their warm wishes through social media. Veteran actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha couldn’t attend the celebrations. Nonetheless, he recently penned a long note extending his warm wishes to Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.

Shatrughan Sinha congratulates Mukesh and Nita on Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Today, on July 15, a while back, Shatrughan Sinha took to his X [formerly Twitter] and shared a series of pictures from the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

He penned a long note extending his warm wishes to the family expressing, “It has been a month of 'events' with #Sonakshi & Zaheer 'Wedding of the Century' followed up with 'The Most Talked About Wedding of The Millennium' #AnantAmbani & #RadhikaMerchant it was the record making & record breaking marriage in totality & true sense as the who's who of the country & worldwide were there from films, sports, social & political world. ”

Shatrughan Sinha reveals why he gave celebrations a miss

“The entire credit for this marvelous event goes to the great lady #NitaAmbani her husband & our dear friend #MukeshAmbani & their entire team. Due to prior commitments I couldn't be there but nonetheless my 'bestest' half @PoonamSinha my sons @LuvSinha @kusshssinha his beautiful wife #TarunaSinha attended all the events & enjoyed the warm hospitality of the Ambanis as always. Heartiest Congratulations to #MukeshAmbani NitaAmbani the lovely couple & their entire team. #WeddingCelebrations,” he further added.

The pictures featured his wife Poonam Sinha, son Luv Sinha, and Kussh’s wife Taruna Sinha. In one of the pictures, we can see Taruna posing alongside mom-to-be Deepika Padukone, followed by another picture of the Sinha family posing with Mukesh Ambani.

The third picture featured Taruna and Poonam posing with Varun Dhawan’s mother, Laali Dhawan. The concluding photo had Sinha ladies posing with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray.

Shatrughan’s daughter Sonakshi Sinha got married to Zaheer Iqbal on June 23. Days later, Anant and Radhika’s wedding took place on July 12. Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and more graced the ceremony.

