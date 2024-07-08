Zaheer Iqbal proves he's a loving husband as he makes endearing revelation about Sonakshi Sinha and him

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married last month on June 23. The couple dated for seven years before taking their relationship to the next level. Ever since then, the two have been painting the town red with their mushy romance. It was just a couple of hours back that Zaheer shared an adorable throwback picture from their dating period.

Now, a while back, the loving husband reacted to a fan edit, dishing major husband goals. Read on to know why.

Zaheer Iqbal's cutesy confession about loving listening to his wife Sonakshi Sinha

Today, on July 8, a while back, Zaheer Iqbal took to his Instagram stories and shared a video edit shared by a fan page. The video juxtaposed their numerous interviews together, in which the actor was seen adorably listening to his now wife, Sonakshi Sinha. The fan edit read the text, “I like listening to her - He replied."

In response to this, he wrote, “It’s trueee…I doo,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Take a look-

Zaheer Iqbal shares an adorable throwback photo from his dating period with Sonakshi Sinha

Interestingly, it was just a couple of hours back that Zaheer shared an old monochromatic photograph from 2017 with his wife, Sonakshi Sinha. In the romantic picture, the Dabangg actress was seen wearing a black tank top, while Zaheer was dressed in a denim shirt.

Keeping her hand on Zaheer’s neck, the two were seen looking romantically into each other's eyes. In the caption, Zaheer expressed that he knew during this moment that they were meant to be. He wrote, “This day. This moment. This feeling. I knew it’s FOREVER. #2017.”

As one can expect, reacting to her husband’s love-filled post, Sona showed her appreciation in the comments section. Using multiple heart-eye emojis, she exclaimed, “my jaan!!! Still singing to each other… may it never stop.”

Take a look

About Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal had a registered wedding at their Mumbai residence in the presence of close friends and family members. Apart from their parents, we saw Huma Qureshi with brother Saqib Saleem, and Aditi Rao Hydari with fiancé Siddharth attending the special ceremony.

The low-key celebrations were then followed by a lavish reception ceremony that had celebs like Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kajol, Tabu, Heeramandi stars Sharmin Segal with husband Aman Mehta, Chunky Panday, Richa Chadha and many more in attendance.

