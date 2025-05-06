Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor bid emotional goodbye to grandmom Nirmal Kapoor after her prayer meet

Trigger Warning: This article mentions someone’s death.

On May 2, 2025, the Kapoor brothers, producer Boney Kapoor and actors Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor lost their mother, Nirmal Kapoor. The 90-year-old passed away at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital due to age-related ailments. A couple of days later, a prayer meet was held. After the event, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and others paid a moving tribute to their grandmother.

On May 2 and 3, the entire Kapoor clan gathered to give their matriarch, Nirmal Kapoor, an emotional farewell after her passing away in Mumbai. A day later, on May 5, 2025, a prayer meet was held, which was attended by the Bollywood family. Soon after, the grandkids of the deceased took to social media and paid an emotional tribute to her.

Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor dropped a giant framed artwork of their grandmother from the event. The picture was hung on a wall decked up with green leaves and decorated with white and yellow flowers. Several candles also lit up the area, with bouquets of flowers lined up in memory of the departed soul.

Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor pay tribute to Nirmal Kapoor:

After the sudden demise of the head of the Kapoor family, Sonam Kapoor came to Nirmal Kapoor’s Mumbai home with her husband, Anand Ahuja. Later, the couple was seen exiting after spending time with their family and without any media interaction. Singham Again actor Arjun was also captured by the paparazzi while he arrived at his grandmother's house. He was seen in a white shirt paired with flared black pants.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor also came to their grandmother's house, accompanied by their father, Boney Kapoor. Apart from them, Sanjay Kapoor and his wife, Maheep Kapoor, reached the Kapoor house. Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and her son, The Archies actor, Agastya Nanda, also arrived to extend their support to the bereaved family.

Apart from them, Bollywood celebrities including Anupam Kher, Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Farah Khan, and others, were seen arriving to pay their last respects to Nirmal Kapoor at her residence.

