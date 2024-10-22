The Buckingham Murders OTT Release: When and where to watch Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer crime thriller

The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Brar, Rukku Nahar, and more, was released on September 13, 2024. After entertaining the audience in theaters, the investigative thriller is now gearing up for its OTT release. The viewers will have the opportunity to enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes. It has been revealed that the movie will arrive on Netflix on November 8.

Yes, you heard that right. During an appearance at NDTV's World Summit, Kareena Kapoor spoke about her film and announced that Hansal Mehta's directorial will be available for streaming on Netflix starting November 8, 2024.

In an earlier conversation with NDTV, Kareena Kapoor, who also produced The Buckingham Murders, shared that the film was very special to everyone involved. She highlighted that in modern cinema, language no longer held the same importance; instead, the story being told mattered most.

Kareena reportedly stated that the project was made with heart and expressed gratitude to Ektaa Kapoor for her constant support, referring to her as the backbone of the venture.

Reflecting on her career, Bebo, who had been in Bollywood for over two decades, spoke about her lifelong passion for acting, saying it was in her blood and that she had always wanted to be in front of the camera.

The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta, features Kapoor in the role of a detective tasked with solving the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire.

The film is co-produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films, with Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor also involved in the production. The screenplay is crafted by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker.

The Buckingham Murders had its global premiere at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 and its screening at the 2023 MAMI Mumbai Film Festival garnered critical acclaim.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bebo will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff.

Singham Again will hit theaters on the occasion of Diwali, which falls on November 1, 2024.

