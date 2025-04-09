THROWBACK: When Katrina Kaif gushed over Shah Rukh Khan's knowledge and intellect; said, 'he is incredibly...'

Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together on two of the most discussed Bollywood films, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero. They share great onscreen chemistry and beautiful offscreen friendships and always speak highly about each other. In 2022, during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress gushed over SRK's intellect and called him 'incredibly intelligent.'

During a rapid-fire round with Pinkvilla, when asked to describe her equation with Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina couldn't stop praising the superstar for being highly knowledgeable. "Always informative. Like always knowledgeable," she said while praising the Jawan actor. "Talking to him is like, yeah, it's intellectual. We'll always leave knowing more than you. You met him with so. He is incredibly intelligent," she quoted.

Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan worked together for the first time in Yash Chopra's last film, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and their chemistry became a hot topic of discussion. Also starring Anushka Sharma as the lead, the romantic film was released on Diwali in 2012 and proved to be a box office hit. Later, the trio worked together in the 2018 film Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in the 2024 film Merry Christmas. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the mystery thriller featured her opposite Vijay Sethupathi. Fans have been waiting for her next movie since then, but she has yet to announce her next project.

Meanwhile, her much-anticipated film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra has gone through multiple delays. In 2024, during an exclusive chat with us, Farhan Akhtar revealed that he plans to take the film on floors after he completes Don 3 with Ranveer Singh.

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to begin his next biggie King after an eventful 2023. Director Siddharth Anand recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and hinted that the film is set to go on floors in May 2025. King is an upcoming action thriller that will also feature his daughter Suhana Khan in the lead, along with Abhay Verma and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles.

