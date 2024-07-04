Veteran actress Smriti Biswas passes away at 100; Hansal Mehta says, ‘Thank you for blessing our lives’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Veteran actress Smriti Biswas, who worked in Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali cinema, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. She died at 100 years old at her home in Nashik, Maharashtra. As per reports, she had age-related issues and her funeral took place today, July 4, according to Christian traditions. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta paid a heartfelt tribute to Smriti ji and wished for her peace.

Hansal Mehta shares pictures of the late actress Smriti Biswas in his homage

Today, Hansal Mehta, who has directed movies like Shahid, CityLights, and The Buckingham Murders, took to Instagram and shared pictures of Smriti Biswas. One photograph was a monochrome shot of the actressm while the others were from her older years living at home.

In the caption, Mehta expressed his gratitude, saying, “Go away in peace and to a happier place dear Smritiji. Thank you for blessing our lives. RIP Smriti Biswas.”

Have a look at Hansal Mehta’s tribute!

About Smriti Biswas’s acting career

Smriti Biswas began her career in the film industry as a child artist in the 1930 film Sandhya. Throughout her career, spanning from 1930 to 1960, she worked with renowned filmmakers like Guru Dutt, BR Chopra, Raj Kapoor, Bimal Roy, and more. She also acted alongside actors Dev Anand and Kishore Kumar, among others.

Some of the notable titles in her illustrious filmography are Pehla Aadmi, Baap Re Baap, Bhagam Bhag, Humsafar, Jagte Raho, Chandni Chowk, Sailaab, and others.

Smriti ji celebrated her 100th birthday on February 17, 2024. She was married to director-producer SD Narang, known for films like Dilli Ka Thug and Shehnai. He passed away in 1986. Smriti ji reportedly retired from acting after her marriage. She is survived by her two sons, Rajeev and Satyajeet.

