Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh announce arrival of baby boy in Friends style; Find out how Aly Goni congratulates them

Indian Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh have officially announced the arrival of their second baby and the internet can't keep calm! The popular couple, who are already parents to a daughter, are elated to welcome their second baby, a boy. While good wishes and blessings have been pouring on the announcement post, television actor Aly Goni has also showered love on Rohit and Ritika.

Taking to their Instagram profile, Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh announced that they have welcomed their second baby in Friends style. Using the font and illustration from the iconic show, Friends, Rohit and Ritika made this special revelation. The text on the post read, "Family (written in friends font) the one where we are FOUR)." In the caption of this post, the couple added "15.11.2024," the date of their baby boy's birth.

Take a look at Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh's post here-

This post went viral like wildfire, as since yesterday, rumors were rife that Rohit and his wife Ritika Sajdeh had welcomed their child. After this post was shared confirming this news, fans flooded the comment section with their congratulatory messages. Actor Aly Goni dropped "two hearts" in the comment section of the post.

Take a look at Aly Goni's comment here-

Apart from Aly Goni, popular celebrities from the telly world like Aishwarya Sharma, Arjit Taneja, Tannaz Irani, and Sriti Jha have liked Rohit Sharma's post.

Speaking about Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh, the couple welcomed their baby boy on Friday (November 15). The famous couple are parents to daughter Samaira, born in 2018. As per reports, the captain is currently in Australia with the Indian cricket team.

Coming back to Aly Goni, the popular actor is known for impressing audiences by being a part of fictional and non-fictional shows. Over the years, Aly has been a part of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Bigg Boss 14, Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment, and more.

