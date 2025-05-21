Why Shah Rukh Khan replaced Armaan Kohli in Deewana? Guddu Dhanoa reveals real reason

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom knows no bounds. Not only in India, but he is recognized globally and has made a special place in the hearts of the audiences. However, his success came with so much hard work, patience, and dedication, and it wasn’t an easy task. Now, Guddu Dhanoa, who produced SRK’s debut film, Deewana, revealed why the superstar replaced Armaan Kohli in the film and shared that the latter had left the movie.

Shah Rukh Khan made his debut with Deewana after working in two television shows Fauji and Circus. He was signed for his Bollywood debut by producer Guddu Dhanoa in 1992. In an interview with SCREEN, the producer shared that Armaan Kohli was initially set to play SRK’s role in the film.

He said, “Armaan Kohli was in that film; however, he left the film, and it was Shekhar Kapur who suggested Shah Rukh Khan’s name to me.” He added, “We were going to Madras to see the effects of the film Anjali; that’s when he told me to sign SRK, and I was like, ‘Who is Shah Rukh Khan?’”

Guddu further shared that Shekhar then asked him if he had seen his TV shows Fauji and Circus. Though he had watched it, he couldn’t recall the actor. He then called him to a restaurant in Delhi after coming back from Madras.

He shared that he finalized Shah Rukh Khan the moment he saw him, despite the superstar not even knowing about it. Guddu Dhanoa revealed he wasn’t sure if he would agree to the film, but he had locked him. Calling him fantastic, he shared that he found SRK to be perfect for Deewana the moment he saw him.

Further praising the King actor, he said that he is still the same and hasn’t changed even a bit. The producer admitted people change their behavior when they become a star but it’s not the case with SRK.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King with Siddharth Anand. This will mark their second collaboration after Pathaan. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Bachchan, Abhay Verma and more in pivotal roles.

