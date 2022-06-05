World Environment Day EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor urges fans to take a pledge to go green; Shares tips

It is World Environment Day today and social media is filled with wishes and pictures related to this. Several Bollywood celebs have also taken to their social media handles to share their pictures of celebrating the environment in their own way. Shraddha Kapoor has been quite active on social media raising awareness to preserve the environment and take necessary actions to lead a sustainable and eco-friendly lifestyle.

Commenting upon the need to go green and encourage people to do their bit, Shraddha Kapoor says, “This World environmental day, let's take a pledge to go green and preserve the environment in whichever way we can. Not only for us but for the future generations who are yet to see the beauty of the earth." Sharing about what she practices, Shraddha shares, "Using a brass water bottle instead of a plastic one, a bucket with a mug, or a wooden toothbrush instead of a plastic one— I try to make sure to practice these small steps to do my bit and encourage others to do so, which is how we can prevent, preserve and not repent. We owe a bright future full of green trees and fresh air to breathe for them!"

On the work front, Shraddha has treated the audiences with amazing performances in a vast career span, like ABCD, Baaghi, and Aashiqui 2 to name a few. Kapoor is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film with actor Ranbir Kapoor, releasing on March 8, 2023. The film that is yet to get a title, is among the highly awaited releases of Bollywood.

