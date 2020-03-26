Marzi: Rajeev Khandelwal, Aahana Kumra’s engaging thriller is an interesting tryst between #MeToo & #NotAllMen

Rajeev Khandelwal and Aahana Kumra starrer Marzi in captivating thriller drama that will leave you with bated breath and will be an interesting watch.

It hasn’t been long when the Bollywood industry was shaken by the Tanushree Dutta in 2018. While the movement included the calling out of several big shots in the industry, it soon became a done and dusted episode for most of the people. But looks like the questions this #MeToo movement had raised continue to prevail for almost everyone. Isn’t a woman’s consent important in a physical relationship? Do men have the right to dominate and use women for their pleasure without being guilty? Many of us still struggle to find the answers. But Anil Senior’s recent web series Marzi give these questions an interesting twist.

Starring Rajeev Khandelwal and Aahana Kumra in the lead, this Voot Select’s original web series is an engaging thriller that deals with the tryst between #MeToo and #NotAllMen. It starts with a dinner date between Dr Anurag Saraswat (played by Rajeev Khandelwal) and school teacher Sameera Chauhan (played by Aahana Kumra). And what follows is a serious allegation by Sameera accusing Anurag of raping her. Things get murkier for Sameera who has dealt with depression, has already been dealing with a break up and, to add on to her woes, doesn’t remember anything about the night. Did Anurag do anything wrong to her or is it just a mere confusion and her imagination? Sameera has several questions to seek answers for but she is adamant to dig out the truth.

The series came with six episodes and each one unfolds an intriguing element of this thriller drama which keeps you on the edge of your seat throughout its run. Besides, each episode ends on a cliff-hanger which leaves you guessing about what will happen next. Rajeev and Aahana have done a brilliant job with their performance which will leave you guessing whom to support in the movie. There will be times when you will cry with Sameera for her helplessness, and then there will be instances that will make you believe that Anurag is innocent and is just being trapped. Besides, the supporting cast of Vivek Mushran, Shivani Tanksale and Rajeev Siddhartha has done an incredible job in keeping the story engaging.

Writer Radhika Anand and director Anil Senior deserve a special applaud for their tightly-knit screenplay which leaves you wanting for more. The duo has made a commendable effort in presenting the trauma and struggles of a rape victim during her journey of police investigation.

Overall, if you are a fan of a crime thriller, Marzi is a must watch for you. Also, since all of us are homebound owing to the three weeks lockdown to battle coronavirus, this Rajeev Khandelwal and Aahana Kumra starrer will be an entertaining watch for anyone and it will not be a disappointment for sure.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More