EXCLUSIVE: Aahana Kumra on Marzi, Me Too movement in India: I think it got diluted very fast

In a candid conversation with Pinkviklla Aahana Kumra opened up about her web series Marzi. We also asked her if she feels validated and about how does the see the Me Too movement stir conversations in our country.

Do you feel validated with your choices especially with the award now?

Of course I feel validated because I think getting an award for something you have worked so hard for and your work is recognised and watched and loved by your audience.

Marzi was beautifully received and is around a subject most relevant today. What was the most challenging scene for her?

For me, there were a lot of scenes which were challenging but the one scene which was slightly challenging was when she finds out the morning after that she has been violated and the way she reacts to it. I think that there is a constant and so many scenes which shows Sameera’s vulnerability and strength. I literally had to put myself in a cucoon and shoot the show. There were times when I was just not talking to anyone, keep myself away from the unit. I would be sitting in one corner, weeping, crying, feeling horrible about myself, riling myself before a shot. I had to shoot in isolation of my character. There is another scene where I tell my sister that i have been violated and I will be filing an FIR against it. We had 45 minutes to shoot the scene, and it was very challenging.

Where do you think we are moving as a country when it comes to the Me Too movement?

I think we are very far away from it. I think it got diluted very fast, it came and it went away. Nothing was done against a lot of people who were involved with the movement and there were lots of women who were violating the movement by bringing their personal vengeance into a space which was not true. Your throwing away yours and months of somebody’s courage of coming out if you are going to make it a revenge story. The movement is about standing up against a certain thing which has happened to you. I think we are very far away because think about it, to bring a Harvey Weinstein down in America, 100 people had to speak again him. In india, where are we? Those directors are still being getting work. Everybody is out and working? Nothing has happened. Where is the Me Too movement? Now there is a chance in behaviour though, of course.

Do you see a change in conversation ever since women have started to speak up?

I think there has been a change in conversation, yes, not sure how much is implemented but I can say that there is a case of understanding that this is my line and I can’t cross that. Having said that, we are in 2020, we have been staying home and domestic violence has gone up. A lot of new things have come into light and mental pressures have been brought into light. So much more has suddenly become relevant in today’s time that people must understand that you cannot harass anybody, not cross the line when it comes to even working. People are becoming aware of it and that is a step one.

