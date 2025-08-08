Sahasam Twitter Review: 7 tweets you need to read if you're planning to watch Narain’s movie in theaters

Sahasam, the Malayalam-language adventure comedy flick, hit the big screens on August 8, 2025. If you’re planning to watch the film in theaters, here’s what netizens are saying about the movie.

Sahasam Twitter Review: What do netizens have to say about the film?

Taking to their X (formerly Twitter) handle, many users reacted to the Narain and Gouri G Kishan starrer. One said, “#Sahasam is a no-brainer, fun-filled entertainer that followed the vintage Priyadarshan comedy film's trait of parallel subplots with chaotic comedies and mass ending made good, shot well, and performed superbly by the actors; however, the film fell short of an absolute.”

Advertisement

Another exclaimed, “Watched #Sahasam. A partially engaging crime comedy with vibrant making & good performances. Sets up a Hyperlinked narrative which focuses on multiple characters & events, bt the poor writing in the 2nd half came as a villain. Many unwanted subplots. Ramzan miscast. AVERAGE. 2.5/5.”

On the other hand, one user had kinder words for the film, and wrote, “A complete fun entertainer definitely go and watch it in theatres. I'm satisfied. FH sets the mood right with solid making, visuals and music. But SH was a complete package, hyperlink-style storytelling and comedies works very well. Eath Mood Pwoli Mood.”

Here’s what netizens are saying about Sahasam

About Sahasam

Bibin Krishna’s Sahasam follows a young man’s quest to find an ancient secret in the heart of Kerala. His journey is filled with emotional, comedic, and action-packed challenges as he confronts personal demons and ultimately uncovers the truth.

Advertisement

The movie, starring Narain in the lead role, has actors like Ramzan Muhammed, Babu Antony, Gouri G Kishan, Aju Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, and many more in key roles.

Bibin Ashok has musically handled the Bibin Krishna directorial. With Alby Antony cranking the camera, Kiran Das edited it.

Coming to Narain’s work front, the Vikram actor is next set to appear alongside Thalapathy Vijay in Jana Nayagan. In a recent interview, the actor revealed how he will be playing the role of a scientist in the H Vinoth directorial, which is slated to release on January 9, 2026.

ALSO READ: Arabia Kadali Review: Satyadev and Anandhi starrer series starts off well, but loses its path midway